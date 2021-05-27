Cancel
HempFusion CBD and Probulin Probiotics Partner with Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist and Five-Time World Champion, Kaillie Humphries

By Louise Sommerfeld
thedalesreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GOAT of Women’s Bobsleigh, Humphries Trusts Both Brands to Support Pain Relief, Sleep and Her Gut Health as She Prepares to Win More Gold in Beijing 2022. HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSE:CBD.U)(OTCMKTS:CBDHF), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time World Champion Kaillie Humphries. HempFusion CBD and Probulin Probiotics will be Kaillie’s exclusive sponsors in their respective categories through February’s Olympic Games in Beijing 2022 where she is the front-runner for gold for Team USA in both the Two-woman Bobsleigh and the newly introduced Women’s Monobob.

thedalesreport.com
