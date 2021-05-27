This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

1. Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon is published in hardback by Merky Books priced £14.99 (ebook £9.99). Available now. Dark, magical, and incredibly satisfying, Sorrowland is a fantastical tale that grapples with America’s history of racism and marginalised communities. Vern, a black woman with albinism, rebels against her remote community held in the grip of a religious cult. Still a teenager, she escapes the compound where she grew up and gives birth to twins in the woods. Both hunted and haunted, Vern discovers her body changing as she develops frightening extra-sensory powers. Amid her struggle for survival with two uncanny children in tow, there is a wider mystery looming, threatening to become a matter of life and death. This gripping gender-bending yarn from UK-based American author Rivers Solomon is yet another fine offering from Stormzy’s #Merky Books.9/10(Review by Emily Pennink)