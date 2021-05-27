newsbreak-logo
Detention of Armenian Soldiers

By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is concerned by recent developments along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the detention of several Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces. We call on both sides to urgently and peacefully resolve this incident. We also continue to call on Azerbaijan to release immediately all prisoners of war and other detainees, and we remind Azerbaijan of its obligations under international humanitarian law to treat all detainees humanely.

www.state.gov
