Don’t Just End the War in Afghanistan, Repeal the Resolution That Authorized It

Iran is looking for spreading Shiite dominance in the Middle East and beyond with the agenda of establishing Shiite empire with the active collaboration of Hamas and Hezbollah – Tehran’s terrorism counterparts. According to Indian news portal Eastern Herald, Iranian Shi’ites like other Muslims are waiting for the advent of a long-awaited messiah. They call him Mahdi. Sunni Muslims are also waiting for the same. Iranian Khomeini’s doctrine is very clear that “we shall wait for the advent of our Imam al-Mahdi and we have to be prepared with military and nuclear support to welcome him. As he shall be sent by Allah and will not be born rather, he shall appear from sky. And then we, under Imam’s leadership, will start wars and kill people and establish the Shi’ite caliphate”.