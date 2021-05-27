PharmaTher Collaborates with MediSynergics to Develop Patented Ketamine Formulation for Pain Disorders and to Discover Novel Psychedelic Formulations
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CNSX: PHRM) (OTCMKTS: PHRRF), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with c, LLC. (“MediSynergics”), a drug discovery company, to develop MediSynergics patented ketamine derivatives for pain and other CNS disorders and to investigate drug discovery and development of next-generation psychedelic derivatives, such as psilocybin, N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”), 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”) and lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”), mescaline, and ibogaine.thedalesreport.com