newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Jordan, UT

Two teens charged as adults with killing man who had left their gang

ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST JORDAN — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged as adults in connection the gang-related killing of a man who was shot while driving on Redwood Road. Zahid Cruz, of West Jordan, and Kevin Hernandez-Trinidad, of Sandy, were each charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and numerous other charges. If convicted, each boy also faces enhanced penalties because the killing was gang-related, according to court documents.

www.ksl.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy, UT
Crime & Safety
City
West Jordan, UT
West Jordan, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Sandy, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Teenagers#State Police#Car Crash#3rd District Court#Teens#Adults#Investigators#Gunshots#Driving#Twelve Bullet Holes#Court Documents#Faces#Illegal Discharge#Harm#Cellphone Downloads#Redwood Road#S Redwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah man kidnaps, threatens to kill woman who wouldn't marry him, police say

WEST JORDAN — A man who police say wouldn't take no for an answer regarding his marriage proposal was arrested over the weekend and accused of aggravated kidnapping. Kolbe Lee James, 24, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of assault, making a threat of violence and electronic communication harassment.
Daily Herald

Sheriff's office releases names of missing men found dead in Utah Lake

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office got a call that reported two men as missing, last seen Saturday night riding a WaveRunner in Utah Lake. The wife of one of the men made the report, adding that her husband and his brother had left around...
West Jordan, UTkslnewsradio.com

Vehicles, cars burglarized in West Jordan neighborhood

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Residents who live on Adamson Circle, near 5600 West and 9000 South in West Jordan, woke up to find their homes and vehicles burglarized early Saturday morning. West Jordan Police said two vehicles and two homes were burglarized. According to police, the vehicles were both unlocked...
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Park City, UTksl.com

Pair accused of stealing $750K worth of construction vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men suspected of stealing large pieces of equipment from construction sites and selling them at well-below market value have been arrested by Salt Lake police. On Tuesday, an undercover officer arranged to buy a skid-steer front loader from the men and then arrested the pair....
Salt Lake County, UTkjzz.com

Rescued climber falls 70-feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

(KUTV) — Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue are wishing a rescued climber a speedy recovery after falling approximately 70-feet down a mountain and into a bush. SLCOSAR was called out Friday on reports of an injured climber on Narcolepsy Wall in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Officials said two climbers...
West Jordan, UTksl.com

West Jordan shooting death was culmination of ongoing feud, police say

WEST JORDAN — An ongoing feud between two documented gang members resulted in one being shot to death while driving on Redwood Road, West Jordan police said Monday. Caesar Manenche, 19, was shot about 10 p.m. Sunday near 7800 S. Redwood and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. By Monday afternoon, police announced that they had arrested a 16-year-old boy for investigation of murder in connection with the crime. The boy's role in the killing was not specified Monday. West Jordan Police Lt. Richard Bell said the search continued Monday for several other additional suspects.
West Jordan, UTKSLTV

Teen Arrested In Fatal West Jordan Shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 16-year-old has been arrested after police said he killed a 19-year-old man during a drive-by shooting in West Jordan. The incident occurred on 7800 South and Redwood Road around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police were initially called out to the area due to a multi-car crash...
West Jordan, UTksl.com

Police respond to car accident in West Jordan, find driver had been shot

WEST JORDAN — A man is dead after a car accident turned out to be a shooting, and police are searching for a vehicle the suspect fled in, authorities say. At approximately 10 p.m. on 7800 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan police responded to what was initially believed to be a traffic incident, but it quickly discovered one vehicle with a gunshot victim inside, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
West Jordan, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Chase or race on Redwood Road ends with a crash and a 19-year-old driver shot to death

A 19-year-old driver was shot and killed in West Jordan on Sunday night after what police say was either a race or a chase on Redwood Road. According to police, two cars sped north at about 10 p.m. from 9000 South on Redwood Road to 7800 South, where there was a collision involving four vehicles. When officers arrived, they found the 19-year-old had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. His name has not been released.
Mantua, UTbenewsjournal.com

Was new Mantua police chief vetted properly?

Multiple Utah media outlets are reporting that the latest chief of police for Mantua, Craig Hamer, was fired from his job with the West Jordan Police Department last November, raising questions as to how he was— or if he was—vetted by Mantua officials. The new revelations serve as the latest...