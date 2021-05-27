Two teens charged as adults with killing man who had left their gang

WEST JORDAN — An ongoing feud between two documented gang members resulted in one being shot to death while driving on Redwood Road, West Jordan police said Monday. Caesar Manenche, 19, was shot about 10 p.m. Sunday near 7800 S. Redwood and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. By Monday afternoon, police announced that they had arrested a 16-year-old boy for investigation of murder in connection with the crime. The boy's role in the killing was not specified Monday. West Jordan Police Lt. Richard Bell said the search continued Monday for several other additional suspects.