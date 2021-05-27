Two teens charged as adults with killing man who had left their gang
WEST JORDAN — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged as adults in connection the gang-related killing of a man who was shot while driving on Redwood Road. Zahid Cruz, of West Jordan, and Kevin Hernandez-Trinidad, of Sandy, were each charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and numerous other charges. If convicted, each boy also faces enhanced penalties because the killing was gang-related, according to court documents.www.ksl.com