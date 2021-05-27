Cancel
Field Trip Health Ltd. Receives Conditional Approval to Up-List to the Toronto Stock Exchange

By Louise Sommerfeld
thedalesreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleField Trip Health Ltd. (CNSX: FTRP; OTCMKTS: FTRPF), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The listing is subject to the company fulfilling certain requirements of the TSX in accordance with the terms of its conditional approval letter dated May 26, 2021.

