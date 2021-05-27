HIGH SPEED CHASE ENDS IN ARREST

Lock Haven- Ryan Michael Danneker, 36, of Lock Haven, lead the Pa State Police out of Lamar, on a chase that started in the area of Eagle Valley Rd and Laurel Run Rd, in Bald Eagle Township. Danneker led police on a chase that went into Centre County then back into Clinton County, at speeds of up to 100 MPH. Danneker stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. After a very short foot pursuit, Danneker was taken into custody and and placed in the CCCF in lieu of $7,500 bail. Danneker also had bench warrants out for him from Lycoming County.