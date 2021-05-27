59 Black Americans Granted Sierra Leone Citizenship Alongside the Heartwarming Words “You Are Home, You Are One of Us”
“When President Bio signed my documents saying I’m officially Sierra Leonean, when I took my oath, and he gave me my passport … it was a surreal feeling,” said Prince Dynast Amir, an entrepreneur from Atlanta who received his Sierra Leone citizenship during the occasion. In the event that was attended by several government officials, President H.E. Dr. Julius Maada Bio handed over to each person their citizenship documents.yourblackworld.net