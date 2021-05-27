Cancel
Minorities

59 Black Americans Granted Sierra Leone Citizenship Alongside the Heartwarming Words "You Are Home, You Are One of Us"

yourblackworld.net
 18 days ago

"When President Bio signed my documents saying I'm officially Sierra Leonean, when I took my oath, and he gave me my passport … it was a surreal feeling," said Prince Dynast Amir, an entrepreneur from Atlanta who received his Sierra Leone citizenship during the occasion. In the event that was attended by several government officials, President H.E. Dr. Julius Maada Bio handed over to each person their citizenship documents.

yourblackworld.net
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Chinese-funded harbour in Sierra Leone stirs environmental fears

Sierra Leoneans are protesting a planned industrial harbour in a lush village in the West African country over concerns the Chinese-financed project will destroy pristine rainforest and pollute the ocean. A tourist attraction 35 kilometres (22 miles) south of the capital Freetown, Black Johnson village is nestled between stunning black-and-gold beaches and virgin rainforest home to chimpanzees and protected bird species. A nearby turquoise lagoon overhung with palm trees is also a seasonal breeding ground for fish and turtles. But last month the government announced plans to build a fishing harbour and processing complex in the village, sparking fears that the tropical idyll is under threat.
Politicsthesierraleonetelegraph.com

President Bio receives new High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana and Sierra Leone

Yesterday Friday, Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana and Sierra Leone, Kati Csaba presented her letter of credence via video conferencing to President Dr Julius Maada Bio, marking the commencement of her tour of duty in the country. High Commissioner Kati Csaba extended fraternal greetings from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the...
Public Healththesierraleonetelegraph.com

Twenty new Covid cases recorded in Sierra Leone yesterday

Sierra Leone has recorded one of its highest daily new cases of Covid infection since the Global pandemic was announced in February 2021. Yesterday Saturday 5th of June, the government said that 20 new cases of Covid infection were recorded, bringing the total number of Covid cases in Sierra Leone to 4,188.
Bonners Ferry, IDbonnersferryherald.com

Pastor Charlie Frederico fundraising for church in Sierra Leone

BONNERS FERRY — Pastor Charlie Frederico is hosting a fundraiser starting June 4, Friday and Saturday, to help pastors in the African country of Sierra Leone. The pastor of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, Charlie Frederico has guided his flock for the past three years. He has been married for over 26 years, has 10 children from ages six to 25 years old, and two grandchildren.
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

Sierra Leone and UN co-host dialogue on ‘Integrated National Financing Framework’

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development (MoPED), and the United Nations Systems in Sierra Leone, is hosting a High-Level Dialogue on the “Sierra Leone Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF)” at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Freetown tomorrow, Tuesday, 8 June 2021 at 9:30 A.M.
Africatheecologist.org

Exiled in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone is plagued by illegal fishing, where foreign industrial trawlers invade the inshore waters reserved for canoes. The story of three men who were made destitute by illegal fishing and forced to turn to destructive mangrove logging, shows the desperate need for environmental justice. In the spring of 2020...
Environmentthesierraleonetelegraph.com

U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone urges protection of Sierra Leone’s oceans and marine ecosystems

Sierra Leone’s oceans and marine ecosystems have recently become a focus of intense media attention, following widespread national and international reports of a $55 million secret deal between the governments of Sierra Leone and China, involving an alleged sale of hundreds of acres of coastal lands by the Bio-led government to a Chinese company, for the construction of a fish meal factory which environmentalists say could seriously damage the country’s ecosystem and local economy.
Food & Drinksthesierraleonetelegraph.com

Sierra Leone faces serious food crisis

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 June 2021:. A recent study by the World Food Programme (WFP) says that over 4.7 million people out of a population of just over 7 million in Sierra Leone are food insecure. This means that 66 percent of the population cannot meet their basic food needs.
POTUSNPR

What U.S. Vaccine Donations Mean For Sierra Leone And Africa

The Biden administration said this week it would send 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to 100 lower-income nations around the world. It is the largest donation yet to the International COVAX program that was set up by the World Health Organization. It's being matched by other members of the G-7 for a total of a billion doses for countries that have so far struggled to get them. NPR's Jason Beaubien is in one of the countries likely to receive some of those hundreds of millions of shots. He's with us now from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

Sierra Leone journalists’ association says President Bio is Press Freedom Champion

Last Wednesday, President Dr Julius Maada Bio was recognised as Press Freedom Champion by the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), whose leadership paid tribute to his government’s repeal of the 1965 criminal libel laws which have been used by successive governments – including President himself, to jail journalists and those with whom they disagree.
Africathesierraleonetelegraph.com

Sierra Leone’s main opposition APC party is at serious risk of implosion

With just two years remaining before presidential and general elections are held in Sierra Leone, the country’s main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) who currently shares equal number of representatives in the Houses of Parliament with the ruling SLPP, is locked in a serious internecine war as legal battle continues for the control of the party.
Public Safetydailynewsgh.com

Chinese miner attacks Sierra Leonean man on mining site in Sierra Leone (video)

A Chinese miner was filmed attacking a Sierra Leonean Safety Officer with a rod on a mining site in Sierra Leon. The incident happened at Tonkolili Iron Ore mine. In the now-viral video, the Chinese man is seen scolding Sierra Leonean workers and the scolding turned physical when a Sierra Leonean, who is the Safety Officer on site, stood up to him.
Soccersierraexpressmedia.com

Thomas Daddy Brima new Sierra Leone FA President

The newly elected President of the Sierra Leone Football Association, Thomas Daddy Brima (in photo), must rally every meaningful Sierra Leonean to join hands with him and his team to change the present narratives of the country’s football. Brima, who was elected on Saturday at the Wusum hotel in Makeni,...
Housinggobnewsonline.com

2021 Census: Respect and capture us by name – Fulanis

The Fulani ethnic group in Ghana is demanding that the Ghana statistical service capture them by name in the impending 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHS). At a media briefing in Accra, Acting Executive Director and Convener of the African Centre for Fulbe Affairs and security, Gedel Ahmed Mohammed said they find it discriminatory they being classified under ‘all other tribes’ and wants that changed.
Americasheraldweekly.com

Americans, These Are the Cheapest Countries for You to Live In

The fantasy of living overseas is often romanticized by many, but rarely gets fulfilled. However, somehow, it always feels like something you can only afford when you’re older and more financially stable. The following countries are the cheapest ones for Americans to live in, so take a look at the...
CelebrationsFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Sharing Columbus Day is an insult to Italian Americans

I am writing about the debate over eliminating or even sharing Columbus Day. It is unfortunate that people have become completely indoctrinated in the blatantly false narrative of revisionists that want to re-write history. Most of what is being taught today about Columbus stems from the slanted history by Howard...