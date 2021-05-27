59 Black Americans Granted Sierra Leone Citizenship Alongside the Heartwarming Words “You Are Home, You Are One of Us”

The Biden administration said this week it would send 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to 100 lower-income nations around the world. It is the largest donation yet to the International COVAX program that was set up by the World Health Organization. It's being matched by other members of the G-7 for a total of a billion doses for countries that have so far struggled to get them. NPR's Jason Beaubien is in one of the countries likely to receive some of those hundreds of millions of shots. He's with us now from Freetown, Sierra Leone.