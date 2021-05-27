Dylan Roof Appeals for Both His Murder Sentence and His Death Penalty Conviction

There are a few names that Black people won’t forget, not because of anything, but because of the evil things they did to the community. Some of the names are Derek Chauvin, the soulless police officer who killed George Floyd in broad daylight in front of a crowd of witnesses, and Dylann Roof, the mass killer who murdered 9 Black folks inside South Carolina’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015. Further disheartening was that the police purchased for him some Burger King after he’d finished killing.