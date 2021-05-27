Amazon Seeks to Acquire MGM For Nearly $8.5 Billion
Amazon goes into a deal to purchase MGM, the Hollywood studio, for almost $8.5 billion. The news came on Wednesday morning in an announcement made by the two companies. Mike Hopkins, the senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios at Amazon, appraised MGM’s intellectual property value that goes back to the 1920s, saying, “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team.”yourblackworld.net