This Dallas duo knows you might hate (some of) their wallpaper
Ashley Leftwich and Sarah English like to say they met serendipitously. Though the two technically first met through their oldest sons’ kindergarten class, where there was an instant connection, they soon discovered that they were already closer than they thought: “We figured out that we live across the street from each other,” says Leftwich, a designer by trade. “We weren’t very neighborly!” jokes English, who was trained as a fine artist. Together, the two have spent the past two years making unique wallpapers out of Dallas under the brand name Ever Atelier, named for the children who brought them together, Evan and Greer.businessofhome.com