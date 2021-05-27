This Dallas duo knows you might hate (some of) their wallpaper

The internet recently introduced us to the work of the French design studio Migeon et Migeon — the shared practice of the couple Christian and Marie Therese Migeon — and we loved it so much that we decided to feature it even though a) we could barely find any decent images of it online, and b) we know almost nothing about the designers behind it. What we do know is that the duo apparently designed jewelry for fashion houses like Christian Lacroix and Yves Saint Laurent before branching out into housewares in the 1980s and 1990s, when they made resin mirrors, candlesticks, bowls, boxes, and lamps for the Parisian gallery En Attendant les Barbares. They also made their own resin jewelry during that period, some of which is in the Cooper-Hewitt’s collection, plus a 1989 black and white resin table. That’s all we’ve got to share, but if you happen to own a piece by the pair, post it on Instagram and tag us!