Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Key oil and gas pipelines and one of the world’s largest meat suppliers have ground to a halt in recent weeks by cyberattackers who have demanded exorbitant ransoms. Today, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm offered a stark warning during her appearances on Sunday morning talk shows: The US power grid is vulnerable to those sorts of debilitating attacks, and the nation’s laws do not adequately address the growing issue.