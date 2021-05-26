Cancel
Frisco, TX

2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Scheduled To Be Played On December 21 On ESPN

By FCD Press Release
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Frisco, TX (May 27, 2021) — The 2021 college bowl season returns to Frisco, Texas, as the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 21, at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium. ESPN will air the game for the fourth year. The 2021 edition...

