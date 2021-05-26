2021 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Scheduled To Be Played On December 21 On ESPN

(8 p.m. Friday, American Airlines Center, Dallas) Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM (Univision 1270 AM, Spanish) About the Mavericks (3-2): Trendsetters. That’s what the Mavericks have to be in Game 6. They have to ignore the routine that has come to define this series. The road team hasn’t lost. The Mavericks have won three times in Los Angeles. The Clippers have won twice at AAC. It’s time for that to stop. It truly is a moment in the series where the first home team to win advances to the Western Conference semifinals against Utah . . . Either way, the Mavericks are playing Sunday afternoon at 2:30 . . . Win, and Game 1 of the conference semis is at Utah. Lose and Game 7 is at STAPLES Center . . . Luka Dončić is having nothing less than a monstrous series. He’s averaged 35 points, 9.4 assists and 8 rebounds in the first five games. He clearly left his neck injury behind in Game 5, when he had 40 points after three quarters . . . Dončić has played 11 playoff games. He’s scored 40 or more points in four of them . . . Coach Rick Carlisle made the move to start Boban Marjanović in front of Maxi Kleber and the 7-4 center came through with an impactful Game 5, scoring nine points to go with seven rebounds. He also helped stabilize the paint as the Mavericks got a near-push (36-38) in points in the paint . . . Tim Hardaway Jr. has been the No. 2 scoring option behind Luka, averaging 17 points and shooting 49.6 percent from 3-point land.