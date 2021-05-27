Ruth Davidson: “The most important resource in any organisation is people”

Having been appointed leader of the Scottish Conservative Party at the age of 32 - six months after she first joined the Party and having never managed anyone before in her life - Ruth Davidson has a unique story to tell when it comes to leadership. Prior to her career in politics, Davidson worked as a BBC journalist and joined the Territorial Army in the hope of one day fulfilling her dream of becoming a war correspondent - “specifically Kate Adie”. However, after breaking her back in three places during a training exercise and subsequently having to leave the TA “for being an insurance risk”, Davidson found her way into politics.