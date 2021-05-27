Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sleep and the back watch

By Joel Milton
workboat.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the year’s longest days arrive in the Northern Hemisphere, on either side of the summer solstice, we enter the worst time for standing the back watch. Why? Sleep, or the lack of it, on an unnatural timetable that defies all we know about human physiology, the need for rest, and the negative effects of not getting enough of it.

www.workboat.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Watch#Stress#Back To Sleep#Bed Rest#Bed Time#Night Time#Work Time#Watch Relief Times#Fatigue#Hormones#Sun Exposure#Brutal Schedules#Sunrise#Human Physiology#Inexplicable Accidents#Pure Genius#Decks#Dawn#Northern Hemisphere
Related
Yogainspiyr.com

How to Sleep Better

Getting a good night’s sleep can be tough at any stage in your life. In fact, it has been estimated that 90 million Americans suffer from a sleep disorder at one time or another. But the good news is that you can learn how to sleep better at any age, and any stage in your life.
HealthThrive Global

Sleep well, Do well…

Sleep – The rest mode to our body, mind. It is very essential in our day. If we missed this in any of our days we can’t perform well anything. Sleepless nights brings too much trouble to us. We can’t be normal, can’t do properly. Especially our thinking ability, decision making everything get shrinks if lost the good night sleep.
HealthPosted by
Aiken Standard

Blue light from devices can affect eyes, sleep habits

In the age of technology, blue light exposure has become a part of daily life for almost everyone. Blue light is the type of light emitted from LED's in electronic devices, such as televisions, smartphones, tablets and laptops. Not all blue light is bad, as the main source of it is the sun.
Family Relationshipsknoxtntoday.com

Sharing a bed with a sleeping traveler

I don’t remember exactly when I first learned about a “new” trend in parenting called the “family bed” or co-sleeping with children, but I know it was before I became a mother. I was a writer for the local daily newspaper at the time, and in the list of subjects I covered were parenting and social services.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Fitness Facts: Sleep hygiene

Paying attention to your sleep patterns and obtaining healthy sleep is important to maintain both physical and mental health and improve your overall quality of life and productivity. There are several factors that inhibit our ability to fall asleep and stay asleep – mainly, the use of technology and our...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

It's Worse to Sleep on This Side of Your Body, Says Science

If you obsess about sleep, you already know that there are good and bad positions you should be use in bed. The worst sleep position of all? It's sleeping on your stomach (without a pillow underneath your midsection for support). "This position puts the most pressure on your spine's muscles and joints because it flattens the natural curve of your spine," observes Raymond J. Hah, MD, a spine surgeon at USC. "Sleeping on your stomach also forces you to turn your neck, which can cause neck and upper back pain."
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

How Sleep Affects Your Hormones & Skin, From A Dermatologist

Want this dermatologist's most coveted skin-saving secret? Well, there's a very good chance you're already doing it. The problem, however, is you're probably not doing it enough or getting good quality. What is this precious recommendation? Move over retinol, vitamin C, or lactic acid. The most important thing this dermatologist says you can do for your skin is to improve your sleep hygiene.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Sleep Spa Hotels

Swedish bed maker Hästen created a Sleep Spa Hotel with Portugal’s O Valor do Tempo luxury group so that people can experience high-quality rest like never before. The experience puts an emphasis on health and wellness through sleep and it spotlights "the world’s best mattresses to aid both physical and mental well-being."
Healthalternativemedicine.com

How Much is Enough Sleep?

Along with nutrition and exercise, sleep is one of the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle. In the US more than 40% of us get less than seven hours of good rest each night. It’s not healthy to be drained and fatigued throughout the day. Many of us reach for caffeinated beverages or energy drinks to provide some energy, but it’s certainly way too common. For many of us, fatigue has been accepted as a part of our daily life.
Healthsflcn.com

What Happens In Our Mind While We Sleep? Check Out These Cool Facts

You live in a time where people are getting less and less sleep daily. It is common for people to prioritize work and study, maximizing the hours they have in the day, and forgetting about sleep. However, doing so can have a detrimental impact on your health. Here is what happens to your mind and brain when you are asleep, and why you shouldn’t be so quick to skip out on the bed rest to pull that all-nighter.
WDSU

Reasons why you’re still tired after a full night’s sleep

There are few things worse than getting a full night’s sleep, only to wake up feeling like you pulled an all-nighter. So what gives? As it turns out, there are several reasons why you’re close to nodding off multiple times throughout the day. Here are six things that might be preventing you from feeling rested the next day — and what you can do instead to wake up more refreshed.
Mental Healthdrweil.com

Sight And Your Sleep?

I’m becoming myopic, and aside from affecting my eyesight, it appears to be disturbing my sleep. Is that possible?. I’m afraid so. Myopia (nearsightedness) affects 30 to 50 percent of adults in the U.S. and Europe compared to 80 to 90 percent of educated men and women in some East Asian countries. Interestingly, several studies have found that the more education you have, the more likely you are to become nearsighted. It’s theorized that habitual focusing on close objects such as books and computer screens may be a contributing factor, and years spent in school seems to be more predictive of developing myopia than genetic predisposition. Researchers in the UK analyzed 44 genetic variants linked to nearsightedness and gathered data about years of schooling in nearly 68,000 men and women age 40 to 69. They found that a UK university graduate with 17 years of education would be a bit more myopic, on average, than someone who spent only 12 years in school.
Healthmyfitnesspal.com

How Sleep Changes as You Age

Infants often sleep up to 17 hours per day. No, they aren’t just lazy — they need it. School kids require more sleep than teenagers, and teens need more than adults. As we age, our sleep requirements shift, as does our circadian rhythm, which dictates when we feel alert and when we feel tired.
LifestylePosted by
Ladders

Eating this fruit before bed may be a surprising game changer for your sleep

Somewhere between 50 and 70 million adults in the U.S. are affected by a sleep disorder, according to the American Sleep Association. To get decent shut-eye, people have turned to pills, melatonin, marijuana and CBD, among many other things. Now, one food in particular is being touted as the sleep aid you’ve been looking for. It’s a simple, four-letter word: kiwi.
Healthnewsfinale.com

Why You Drooling During Sleep And How To Fix It

Drooling is when there is an excess of saliva coming out of a person’s mouth and we all do it from time to time. But did you know that when this phenomenon occurs regularly and excessively, it can be a sign of a developing disease or some malfunction taking place in the body?
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

3 Surprising Hormone Triggers That Mess With Your Skin

When we think of the myriad things that affect the skin, perhaps things like diet, moving your body, drinking water, and so forth also come to mind. But one of the biggest influences on the skin is our hormones, as they influence so much of our overall health. On some...
Mental Healthnachicago.com

Improve Sleep with a Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets that provide a cozy, swaddled feeling have been big sellers during the trying days of the pandemic, and a new study verifies that they do provide mental health benefits. Researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska University tested 120 patients with depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder for four weeks. They found that a weighted blanket led to better sleep and reduced fatigue, depression and anxiety, and increased levels of daytime activity. Weighted blankets are comforters with tiny pellets or metal chains woven throughout so that weight is distributed across the body; researchers recommend using a blanket that is about 10 percent of a person’s body weight.
Healthartofhealthyliving.com

What Is Sleep Hygiene And Why Does It Matter?

Most people know that sleep is essential for good health. Truly, getting enough sleep each night can result in positive cognitive effects, help curb weight gain, and even improve cardiovascular health. Unfortunately, sleep doesn’t come so easily for some people. If you are part of the population that has difficulty...