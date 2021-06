In his June column for Digital Health, our cyber security columnist, Davey Winder gives his thoughts on the on-going incident happening in the Republic of Ireland. The Irish health system is still, more than two weeks on, in recovery mode from the ransomware attack launched by the Conti cybercrime group. While there have been many headlines announcing the criminals had somehow ‘bailed out’ the Health Service Executive (HSE) by handing over the data decryption tool free of charge, I’m not going to join in group hug for the threat actors. Beyond the obvious small matter that these are criminals to be viewed with the greatest contempt, Conti has not let the Irish HSE, or the patients it serves, off the hook. Like most of the current crop of ransomware threat actors, Conti doesn’t just encrypt data to lock down networks: it steals it as well.