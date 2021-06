ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge Authority will meet in an online special session at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the annual Bridge Walk currently scheduled for Labor Day. The meeting will be conducted on the Microsoft Teams platform, and will be available for public viewing through Livestream at https://livestream.com/mdot/mbameeting05182021 or YouTube with closed captioning at https://youtu.be/SFtj6o2T5Do. This meeting will be conducted in a virtual format under provisions of Mackinac County’s resolution and extension of a Local State of Emergency.