The Struggles of Mental Health for Teen Girl Athletes
According to a study in 2017 by the Women's Sports Foundation, girls are dropping out of sports at 1.5x the rate that boys do by age 14. Then by age 17, more than half of girls will quit playing sports altogether. Many factors play into this statistic, many connect to mental health. These statistics include; not seeing a future for themselves in the sport, believing they were not good enough, missing out on their social life, and prioritizing their academics.