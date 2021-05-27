The Struggles of Mental Health for Teen Girl Athletes

The coach joins Don on this week's Inside The Screen. On this week’s episode of Inside The Screen, host Aaron aka “Don” has a conversation with Matt Fisher, performance manager of Adamas Esports. Working directly with the performance service team, Fisher focuses on enhancing esport performances through the Adamas Performance Methodology, which includes four components: gaming, lifestyle, health, and psychology. A holistic approach to gaming self-care remains the main goal for Adamas, with the objective being performance enhancement and mental/physical well-being amongst esports athletes. Fisher started his career as a strength and conditioning coach for athletes working with many different organizations through the years, including Golf Canada and Field Hockey Canada, while also serving as a mental performance consultant for Canadian Sport Institute Pacific and Douglas College.