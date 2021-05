New Mexico’s oil and gas industry is inadequately bonded to the tune of $8.1 billion. According to a study released today by the Center for Applied Research, $8.1 billion will be needed to fill the gaps where existing financial bonds won’t cover the cost to fully clean up and remediate over 60,000 wells, 35,000 miles of pipeline, and other miscellaneous infrastructure. A little over a year ago I wrote an op-ed that was published in this paper, warning that New Mexico wasn’t financially equipped to restore our lands when the oil and gas industry next faltered.