Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

2902 Erie Parkway

reecenichols.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic location in a hot part of town! Walk to the park, shopping, and great dining options! Lots of entertainment nearby/walking/biking distance. Walk to Waggin Trail Dog Park! Everything you would want, 2 car garage, granite, hardwoods, fireplace, two living areas, a deck, kitchen island, luxury vinyl, large walk in closet, jacuzzi tub! Faces Erie Park. Spacious crawl space allows for storage. Roof replace/repair, exterior maintenance, building insurance, lawn and snow included in HOA! Laundry on bedroom level!

www.reecenichols.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Car Maintenance#Faces Erie Park#Garage#Granite#Kitchen Island#Spacious Crawl Space#Exterior Maintenance#Fantastic Location#Fireplace#Hardwoods#Hoa#Shopping#Jacuzzi Tub#Roof Replace Repair#Luxury Vinyl#Storage#Closet#Bedroom Level#2902 Erie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Biking
News Break
Real Estate
Related
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6408 Lone Oak Drive

Fantastic Renovation and Expansion completed in 2017. Listing Pictures taken at that time. Great Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level and Stairway, Great Master Suite and Bath, Super Finished Basement, Recessed Lighting and Nice Trim Package. Fantastic Front Porch and Rear Deck. Super Location and Great Neighborhood. Mostly fenced backyard. Dual Zone HVAC for Comfort and Efficiency. 1 Car Detached Garage with Automatic Door Opener. Approx 1,000 sq ft per floor.CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - DO NOT APPROACH. Shown by appointment only to preapproved buyers. Letters of intent welcome. Seller/Agent related.
Real Estatesomerscompany.com

15200 Emerald Coast Parkway , Unit 808

Enjoy spectacular sunsets from this spacious west end corner unit in the premier St. Maarten at Silver Shells resort. Over 2,000 square feet of living space with two balconies, three bedrooms, and three full bathrooms provides ample room for family and guests. Special features include access to the condo via a semi-private elevator that opens directly to the residence and recent updates such as hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, a new walk-in tiled master shower, designer furnishings, + MORE! The open concept living and dining areas feature neutral hues, gorgeous views and direct access to a large wraparound gulf front balcony while the gourmet kitchen offers a large breakfast bar with additional dining space.Each bedroom has direct access to a balcony and bathroom. In addition, this property is offered with a deeded parking space in the garage and a climate-controlled storage unit. Located on 27 lushly landscaped acres in the heart of Destin, Silver Shells Resort offers 24/7 security including a gated entrance, 1000' of beach frontage with five walkovers, 7,500 square foot lagoon-style swimming pool, indoor/outdoor heated pool, four tennis courts, basketball court, children's playground, separate cardio and weight rooms, Sand Bar on the beach, Silver Shells Day Spa, and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Association fees include all utilities (electricity, cable TV with HBO, internet, water, sewer, trash pick-up) as well as insurance and building maintenance.
Springfield, VAhellovirginia.com

8004 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY, SPRINGFIELD, VA 22152

Phenomenal opportunity to own a Cardinal Forest single family home with just under 4,000 sq ft of finished space that backs to trees and park land. Three beautiful levels with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths on the upper level. Main level boasts large living and formal dining rooms and a well-appointed kitchen that flows effortlessly into the breakfast nook and family room areas. Don't forget there is also a main level office, making working from home super easy now and in the future. The upper level owner's suite is a delight featuring a sitting room, vanity area, and large walk-in closet. The two upper level hall bathrooms are both equipped with double vanity sinks. You'll also enjoy the updated windows, composite cedar siding and back deck, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new carpet and tankless hot water heater as well as beautifully maintained and manicured landscaping. This home has so much to offer... feeds into WSHS pyramid, is located a block away from the Carrleigh Pky Park entrance to Lake Accotink and is surrounded by lots of commuting options and local shopping and eateries.
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

These houses are for sale in Erie

(ERIE, PA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Erie area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Retailconnectcre.com

VOP Plans Evolution for Village on the Parkway

Village on the Parkway, a 343,911-square-foot urban retail village anchored by Whole Foods Market and AMC Theatres in Dallas, recently sold to VOP Partners LLC. The price was undisclosed. VOP plans exterior updates, the addition of more green space and free shuttle service for customers. Additionally, the new owner will...
Real Estatechaplinwilliams.com

6581 Silk Leaf Ln

This stunning, single owner property feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting, centered by a wood-burning fireplace. A spacious breakfast area looks out to the backyard and flows into the kitchen, where you'll find 42'' wood cabinets, over-sized pantry, and updated appliances. The laundry room has been fully upgraded with built-in cabinets with a folding table for extra counter space. The elegant dining room has an abundance of natural light with pliers to separate from the living room area. The master bedroom is large with no lack of storage, including a separate walk-in custom shelving closet and additional linen closet located in the en suite. You'll enjoy the back screened in patio , so bring your coffee and wine to make this house your home.
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $419,900

AN AURA OF CALM AND WARMTH** BEAUTY, VALUE, & COMFORT** 3,300 SQ FT** HOME OFFICE** MULTI ZONED HVAC** GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOOR** DIMMER LIGHTS** SPRINKLER SYSTEM**PUBLIC WATER & SEWER**MULTI LEVEL DECK WITH GAZEBBO** The dramatic foyer of the COURTLAND MODEL instantly welcomes with its soaring ceiling which brings an abundance of natural light throughout the foyer. A gorgeous and flexible layout that allows for functional and modern living indoor & outdoor. From the moment you step into this spectacular home, you will find a living room flooded with natural sunlight adjacent to large dining room. Love cooking? Exquisite gourmet kitchen with lavish granite, plenty of cabinets & counter space. The kitchen with backsplash tiles accentuates style, openness and brightness. Gorgeous family room with gleaming hardwood floor & the fireplace transforms this room into a cozy haven on a chilly winter night. On the top level, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms w/a Master suite, not just having adequate size with high ceiling, but also offers private bath & a walk in closet is a wow factor. Master bath tub is ideal for quiet bath contemplation. Unfinished basement w/high ceiling has potential to be finished & it's a perfect spot to set a pool table for a few rounds with your buddies, make your own gym, or use it for storage. All season room, sliding door opens out to TREX DECK which is an ideal spot for sunbathing, read your favorite book on the swing or have BBQ gatherings.
Venice, FLvenicegov.com

Venetian Parkway Utility Relocation UPDATE 5/31

KAREN DRIVE (between Venetian Parkway & Elaine Street) The contractor will be restoring work areas on private property and within the right-of-way. There is no work scheduled for this week. ROBERTA STREET. There is no work scheduled for this week. VENETIAN PARKWAY. The contractor will be restoring work areas on...
Home & Gardenmandelwillsell.com

6102 NW 121st Ave

Absolutely Gorgeous Home! Not a single detail missed! This beautifully updated home features Triple Tray Ceilings, French Doors, Crown Molding, Hurricane Impact Windows & Doors, Plantation Shutters, Oversized Porcelain Floors, Wood Floors in BR'S, LED Lighting, Central Vac, Tankless Water Heater & underground Propane Tank that heats Pool & Spa. Beautiful Modern Kitchen with White Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Instant Hot Water & Center Island. Spacious Master Retreat with Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding & Two Custom Built-In Closets. The Grand Master Bath features Separate Vanity Areas, Custom Lighting & Mirrors, Jacuzzi Tub & Walk Through Shower. Private Fenced-in Backyard w/ Tropical landscaping, Screened Enclosure, Summer Kitchen, Outdoor Lighting & Heated Pool.
Interior Designlumberjocks.com

2021 Kitchen Renovation

Our 1898 house needs a kitchen upgrade from what we originally did in 1992 (with a few tweaks since then, but nothing major). Doorway on the left heads to the dining room. It’s too small. Ceiling needs repair, new lighting, new floor, flipped kitchen design as well. So all needed to be stripped to the basics.
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Small Italian Apartment Revamped As a Flexible, Open Living Space

Building anew isn't always the best or greenest solution, especially when it comes to considering things like embodied carbon (also known as "upfront carbon emissions"). In these situations, preserving and rehabilitating aging buildings are a greener option, especially in older cities that often have aging housing stock. More often than not, renovating an existing living space will often result in a project that can be surprisingly better tailored to current needs, while still maintaining the original character of a neighborhood.
Butte, MTMontana Standard

7 Bedroom Home in Butte - $829,000

WHOA! An amazing Montana property at an amazing price. This unique property is a horse-lover’s and sportsman’s dream providing private access to National Forest lands for prime hunting and riding. This 20 acre property has custom touches throughout. The 7 bed, 4.5 bath home, and land, have been completely updated to make it a highly desirable property. The home features in-floor radiant heat throughout. A large open floor plan including main level master with French doors out to the huge wraparound deck to enjoy the sweeping views. The basement is designed to accommodate a full kitchen and washer/dryer. With a separate entrance there is potential for an apartment or AirBnb. Interior updates include new appliances, paint throughout the home, gas fireplace & large mantle, kitchen island with rustic corrugated tin & new granite top, corrugated tin accent wainscoting, and a wood panel accent wall. Exterior updates include a round pen, riding arena, large shop, outdoor fireplace, and more!
Real Estateviewthevibe.com

Here are the 3 Best Condo Buildings Near TIFF

Step 1 of the provinces reopening plan is around the corner and with that comes the return of events to the city! TIFF is a favourite by all and why not live where the action is! From the hustle and bustle of King West to the excitement TIFF brings, there really isn’t a better place to live if you’re looking for action!
Interior Designswingingcafedoors.com

The Best Modern Interior Doors for Today's Homes

The practice of interior design is as old as human habitation. Interior design encompasses many design aspects, including your doors. There are many interior design styles trending today. You’ll want to consider all aspects of your interior design, including interior doors. Are you unsure which doors to use in your...
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Erie

(ERIE, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.57 if you’re buying diesel in Erie, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Erie area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.38, at Sam's Club at 7200 Peach St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.95, listed at Pilot at 8035 Perry Hwy.
Erie County, NYBuffalo News

Erie County real estate transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 16. • 37 Bloomingdale Ave., Cmk Builders of Alden Inc to Connie Zimicki, $334,580. • 28 Brooklyn St., Benjamin F. Karas; Donna Karas to Alisha Baldinelli; Rose M....
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Erie right now

(ERIE, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Erie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speed Check at 1001 East Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 26 E 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.