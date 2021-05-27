2902 Erie Parkway

Enjoy spectacular sunsets from this spacious west end corner unit in the premier St. Maarten at Silver Shells resort. Over 2,000 square feet of living space with two balconies, three bedrooms, and three full bathrooms provides ample room for family and guests. Special features include access to the condo via a semi-private elevator that opens directly to the residence and recent updates such as hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, a new walk-in tiled master shower, designer furnishings, + MORE! The open concept living and dining areas feature neutral hues, gorgeous views and direct access to a large wraparound gulf front balcony while the gourmet kitchen offers a large breakfast bar with additional dining space.Each bedroom has direct access to a balcony and bathroom. In addition, this property is offered with a deeded parking space in the garage and a climate-controlled storage unit. Located on 27 lushly landscaped acres in the heart of Destin, Silver Shells Resort offers 24/7 security including a gated entrance, 1000' of beach frontage with five walkovers, 7,500 square foot lagoon-style swimming pool, indoor/outdoor heated pool, four tennis courts, basketball court, children's playground, separate cardio and weight rooms, Sand Bar on the beach, Silver Shells Day Spa, and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Association fees include all utilities (electricity, cable TV with HBO, internet, water, sewer, trash pick-up) as well as insurance and building maintenance.