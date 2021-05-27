newsbreak-logo
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Announces Date To Handover Operational Control To New CEO Andy Jassy

By Harold Dugan
dailyheraldbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after announcing his decision to step down from the post of chief executive officer, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has now picked a date for it. Bezos has been in the chair for 27 years and in February this year, the company announced that Andy Jassy will be the next CEO of the company. However, at that time the company had only said that the successor of Bezos will take over later this year. But the Amazon founder has now picked a date for it. Bezos has announced that his tenure as CEO will come to an end in July. For the uninitiated, July 5 happens to be the foundation day of the company. After resigning from the post of CEO, Bezos will serve as an executive chairman of the company.

dailyheraldbusiness.com
