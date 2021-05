The Australian writer Jane Harper has become something of a sensation in the past few years, and she deserves the recognition. Her first three mysteries, “The Dry,” “Force of Nature,” and “The Lost Man,” mixed tense, complex plots with portraits of the dry and dusty Outback, peopled with characters full of life and love dealing with horrible life-altering events. Her latest novel, “The Survivors,” (Flatiron) offers an equally captivating setting but, this time, it’s all wet … in a good way. The story is set on the island state of Tasmania, in a small coastal village which we quickly come to know as closely as if we had spent some time there.