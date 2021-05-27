Maker Workstation Furniture and Accessories
The Maker Workstation Overview • Building The Top • Building The Base • Furniture & Accessories. A key feature of the Maker Workstation is versatility. What makes it work is the precision grid system that’s the foundation for all that happens on the surface, sides, and base of the workbench. It’s worth repeating, that in order for the workstation to work as intended, accuracy is critical. So the workstation, plates, and accessories have to be made with a CNC or a CNC machined template. Paper templates will not work for this project. When the precision foundation is in place, then the workstation accessories, furniture, plate systems can work their magic.www.popularwoodworking.com