Auto dealer donates pumper cars to Kane County special needs students
Helping folks find just the right car for them is no new thing for Rob and Jill Droubay, proprietors of Droubay Motors of Delta, Utah. It’s kind of in the name. However, the cars the Droubays were placing on Tuesday, May 18, were a little different from their regular business model: this time, the Droubays, in conjunction with other car dealerships in Utah and the Kane County School District, donated a pair of special instruments called “pumper cars’’ to the district.www.sunews.net