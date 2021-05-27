Cancel
Kane County, UT

Auto dealer donates pumper cars to Kane County special needs students

By Ty Gant and Jerry Melrose
sunews.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelping folks find just the right car for them is no new thing for Rob and Jill Droubay, proprietors of Droubay Motors of Delta, Utah. It’s kind of in the name. However, the cars the Droubays were placing on Tuesday, May 18, were a little different from their regular business model: this time, the Droubays, in conjunction with other car dealerships in Utah and the Kane County School District, donated a pair of special instruments called “pumper cars’’ to the district.

