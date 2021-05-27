Ribbon cutting celebrates the start of EVZion
The Kane County Commission held a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with Utah Clean Cities for the kickoff of the East Zion Initiative. Tammy Bostic, Executive Director of Utah Clean Cities, spoke about the mission of the Utah Clean Cities Coalition, which is to advance the energy, economic and environmental security of the United States by supporting local decisions to adopt practices that reduce the use of petroleum in the transportation sector.www.sunews.net