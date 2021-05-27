Page Kennedy on the huge Netflix sitcom The Upshaws + using his voice and platform to make positive change

In a new interview with the "Alive & Loud" video podcast, ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS frontman Myles Kennedy was asked what advice he would give to a new band looking to make it in the music industry today. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hmm… Well, that's a good question. A lot has changed since I was a young man trying to make his way through the music industry. But with social media now and with your ability to get to potential fans, you don't have to go through the gatekeeper like it used to be. It used to be you've gotta get signed, you have to have a label get behind you. Now, if you develop something that is legit and people connect to it, the algorithm is gonna help get that out there.