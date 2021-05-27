Cancel
Page Kennedy on the huge Netflix sitcom The Upshaws + using his voice and platform to make positive change

By Stefan Pape
 28 days ago

Page Kennedy is a man who deserves his success. A true example of someone who has given up & not taken no for an answer. And it's taken him far. Starring one of the supporting characters in the hilarious new Netflix show The Upshaws – which was the number one most watched series last week – he's also a musician, a comedian, a writer, and of late, something of an activist. Needless to say, we were thrilled to have the chance to speak to the man himself to talk about his ongoing projects.

