Resident Evil: Village - Episode 6 (Heisenberg)

You’ve probably figured out by now that I am rather large fan of mods if you read this blog often. Not only can they be a great way to add in practical features to games- such as weapon mods- and showcase the talent of the creators (seriously, I have no idea how you modders do it you talented people), but they can also be hilariously weird and random. There have been times when I have watched mod videos and have been cheered up immensely by them. One of the popular games to mod at the moment is the recently released Resident Evil Village, so today we are going to take a look at some of the oddest mods for the game. Let’s go!