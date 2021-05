Passengers on transit and tour buses in Denali National Park and Preserve no longer have to abide by physical distancing measures, the National Park Service said this week. The change applies to park transportation systems, including buses that are operated by Doyon/Aramark Joint Venture in Denali. Masks are still mandatory for everyone on tour and transit buses in the park this summer, park officials said, and people who are vaccinated will still have to wear a mask.