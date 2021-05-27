WolfenHeiger

Cancel
Video Gamesone37pm.com

The 26 Best Sega Saturn Games

Sega’s 90s dominance was quite the time to be alive, wasn’t it?. The Japanese gaming juggernaut took the fight straight to Nintendo with the Sega Genesis during the 16-bit era. And once the 32-bit generation kicked in, Sega kept the ball rolling with the Saturn. Unfortunately, Sega’s reign of dominance came to a disappointing end due to a series of terrible decisions made by the powers that be from the Japanese arm of the company.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Going Medieval Console: Is it coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch?

Going Medieval is an Early Access PC game that’s already taking the platform by storm. The old-timey city builder lets players create and defend a massive fortress, while also keeping its inhabitants happy. Its approachable art style and in-depth gameplay have players wondering if Going Medieval console versions are on the way. But, are they? Catch up on the latest info surrounding potential PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch ports.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 Receives A Small Update

@Big_Fudge SNK made these as an alternative to those who couldn't afford the actual NeoGeo. A majority of these games are just deform or demake versions of their NeoGeo counterparts for example Fatal Fury: First Contact is just Real Bout 2 with less fighters (they port Real Bout 2 to NGPC cause Real Bout Special was the last one they left off on the Game Boy), Samurai Shodown! 1 & 2 were just demakes of Samurai Shodown 64 and 64 II: Warrior's Rage.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Mighty Goose out now on PC, Switch, PlayStation & Xbox Consoles

Playism has released Mighty Goose on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility. Waddle, run, and gun through nine destructive levels clearing out pixel art enemy bases so intergalactic nature can finally heal. Customize an honorable goose with a gaggle of gun arm upgrades and alternate ammo options to reunite the Mighty Goose squad. Rescue animal companions like Regular Duck to aid in combat with different and strategy; changing abilities like the Sprint Boots and Chonker Bombs.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Alphadia Genesis 2 Review: Magic Panic (PC)

Typically, mobile RPG titles chase the thrill and experience of one specific moment in gaming history: 16-bit Final Fantasy titles. Alphadia Genesis 2 changes course and instead throws us back to the late ’90s, rekindling the time we spent with early 3D RPG titles for the Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn. The contrast of playing this sort of game on a modern PC brings to light the impact that both time and progress have had on games over the years and reminds us all that some things are best left in the past.
Video Gamesava360.com

FFXIV Patch 5.55 And Full PS5 Version Launch May 25, Here Are The Details

The second day of Final Fantasy Fan Fest 2021 kicked off with a Live Letter From the Producer that outlined the next major update to Final Fantasy XIV. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida led the presentation and detailed what’s coming to patch 5.55 with regards to the new main story quests, the Save the Queen questline, the full PS5 version of the game, and much more. Lead story designer Natsuko Ishikawa also joined the presentation to discuss her work in creating FFXIV’s narrative.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Gets Second Newbie Tips Video About Sigma 2

Koei Tecmo released another new video dedicated to its upcoming Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. Like the one we saw yesterday, this video isn’t a trailer but it may be useful to those who will approach this challenging trilogy for the first time, providing some pointers that may help you survive and thrive, this time around in Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monark Will Release For PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in October

Monark, an RPG currently in development by former Shin Megami Tensei staff members, will release for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. This information was revealed ahead of the official announcement. Additionally, the title will release for Japanese audiences on October 14, 2021. The game will cost ¥8,470 or roughly $77. There is currently no word of a potential simultaneous international release. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Battlefield 2042 will run at 4K/60 FPS on Xbox Series X

Today, EA and DICE finally revealed Battlefield 2042, the next instalment in the popular shooter franchise. The game is now available for pre-order and it's coming later this year to last-gen and current-gen consoles as well as PC. Interestingly, EA explained that the difference between the last and current-gen version...
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Capcom Arcade Stadium Review – PlayStation 4

If you’re a fan of older games then it’s always a treat to get a new collection full of them on modern platforms. Over the years we’ve seen many such collections from companies like Sega, SNK, Blizzard, and Capcom. Capcom has put out quite a few collections over the years but they’re back again with another one called Capcom Arcade Stadium. This collection launched on the Nintendo Switch a few months ago but is now available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. I got the chance to dive into the PlayStation version of these arcade classics for this review and I’m here to tell you whether this one is worth your time or not.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

New Nintendo Switch games releasing in July 2021

The Nintendo Switch is the most exciting handheld console on the market by far, and it has an attractive range of games to choose from. Let’s take a look at all of the newly releasing games due in July of 2021, shall we? Right, let’s get into it. Path: Through...
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai Version 3 (PC)

Release Date: Version 3 DLC April 22, 2021 (Base RyoRaiRai July 12, 2018) Available On: Windows, PS4 (Version 3 coming soon) MSRP: $19.78 for the bundle ($11.99 for RyoRaiRai, and $9.99 for Version 3 DLC separately) (Humble Store Link) Thank you Degica for sending us this game to review!. Koihime...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

E3 2021: Our predictions for the Xbox and Bethesda showcase

If you enjoy games, E3 is like birthday party that lasts nearly a week. It’s when we find out what delights the major publishers have planned for us over the next 12 months or so. Developers and publishers finally get to lift the veil on their hard work and show us what they have been doing. E3 is going to be very different this year, as due to the pandemic everything is going to be online. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be lots to get excited about. Over the next few days, leading up to the event, we’re going to share our predictions for what could be announced at the big shows. First up, here are our predictions on what will be announced at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Is Nintendo planning a Donkey Kong crossover reveal at E3?

Nintendo will be showcasing a bunch of their upcoming projects at this year's E3 , and a recent leak suggests that one of the announcements might be Donkey Kong-related. According to the newly-minted Reddit user u/throwawayfornintendo , their source was part of Bandai Namco's marketing team and left the company late last year.
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Coming To Consoles And PC This Fall

The 9th generation of gaming is about to have its might tested, as the Crysis trilogy is getting a full remaster! Confirmed by EA and Crytek, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be engaging on Consoles and PC this year!. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will contain official remasters of the Crysis,...
Video Gamesgamedeals365.com

Amazon Game Deals: It Takes Two, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, Persona 5 Royal

It’s been a while since we checked in with Amazon. So today’s physical game deals, we’re looking at discounts at the world’s largest online retailer. First up is Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster, which is on sale for $39.99 on Nintendo Switch. The game comes with Remastered 3D models and backgrounds, additional difficulty settings for players of all skill levels, and lets you save your progress whenever you need.