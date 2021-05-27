Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Christian Conservative Gamer

bitchute.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been going for almost 6 months without a proper break, I think now is as good a time as any. I will be back on June 7th, fingers crossed. Today's subjects are: Resident Evil Chapter Reveal for Dead by Daylight, Survivalist/Prepper Opinion and Lockdown Lift in UK. Discord...

www.bitchute.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Music#Twitch Music#Evil People#Video Music#The Public Test Build#Lk Ultra Publisher#Magix Music Maker#Adobe Audition#Audacity#Adobe After Effects#Blender Lyrics#Subsurface Scattering#Batarians#Terra Nova#General Knowledge#Arma#Conservative#Heroes#Lk Ultra Software#Resident Evil Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Religion
Country
Scotland
Related
Religionstereoboard.com

The Christians at Cardiff Acapela Studios

The Christians are an English soul and soft rock outfit hailing from Liverpool. Formed in 1985, the band currently consists of frontman Garry Christian, guitarists Joey Ankrah and Neil Griffiths, bassist Bobby Kewley, keyboard-player Mike Trigg, and drummer Craig Connet.
TV & Videosbitchute.com

Christian Comedy Channel

Please support this work by uploading my JW debate videos to new social media platforms. Please support my work by uploading these JW debate videos to new channels and social media platforms. May 24, 2021. Please support my work by uploading these JW debate videos to new channels and social...
ReligionMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Pastor Column: The Freedom of a Christian

There are many who focus in on our freedom from the law (Romans 7:6). And what a great freedom that is!. For it frees us from the need to try to earn our salvation by proving our righteousness. It frees us to be forgiven for our past mistakes where we have not obeyed the law as well as we should, and it frees us to trust in God’s righteousness and goodness rather than the worth of our own good works. But there are some who misunderstand this freedom, and they twist these verses into basically saying that they have been given a freedom to sin.
ReligionBelief.Net

Is the Declaration of Independence a Christian Document?

Independence Day is a time of reflection and contemplation. One of the most common ways we do this is by reflecting on the document that lays out for us what it means to be an American: the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration of Independence is one of the most important documents in the history of the United States. Writing and signing the Declaration of Independence took courage and was an important step in the founding of our Government.
ReligionHammond Daily Star

Christianity’s Central Mystery

A mystery is a reality, a truth that the more we explore it the more we realize that there’s so much more to discover. This is why mysteries generate excitement because we’re always trying to solve them. From a Christian perspective, a mystery is defined as “a religious belief based...
Mental Healthsuperjumpmagazine.com

Gamer Girl Imposter Syndrome

Impostor syndrome is a psychological pattern in which individuals doubt their skills, talents, or accomplishments and have a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as a “fraud”. This phenomenon can occur in many facets of life, from education, occupation, mental or physical illness, or related to one’s social class, race, or gender.
Religiondebunking-christianity.com

The Criminality of Earliest Christianity

Until the spread of Christianity, the Roman government held a remarkably tolerant and inclusive range of policies regarding ancient religious practice and assembly. Indeed, these pluralistic attitudes survived from the late Republic only to broaden and further solidify in the early Empire under Julius Caesar and Augustus in the first century B.C.E. Such strategies helped to maintain governance over Rome’s far-flung, expanding empire, particularly in the Greek East. The oriental cults of Cybele, Isis, and Osirus, for instance, enjoyed considerable state-sanction and embrace, despite mos maiorum and foreign competition with the politically established Roman pantheon. Albeit, considerable senatorial restrictions followed the youthful rise of Bacchanal nighttime assemblies, particularly with the licentiousness and various crimes associated with such gatherings.
Religionhistoryofyesterday.com

What If Christianity Never Existed?

Bout 2000 years ago, in a province far across in the Middle East, a man emerged with a message that would influence the next centuries and would radically change the course of world events and redefine the lives of billions of people. Christianity is an Abrahamic monotheistic religion centred on...
Video GamesDestructoid

Gamer Girl Spotlight: PikaChulita

Twitch partner Katie Robinson, who streams games as PikaChulita, is a vocal Womanist and advocate for diversity in gaming. She’s a Black Girl Gamers team member, and has been quoted and interviewed for sites like The Verge and Gayming Magazine. After coming across her engaging streams and Twitter, I reached out to Robinson for the first installment of Gamer Girl Spotlight, a series highlighting women doing great things in gaming.
beastsofwar.com

Moonstone’s The Arising Kickstarter; Campaigns & More!

Goblin King Games is now a few days into their new Kickstarter for The Arising, a new expansion and supplement to their whimsical Fantasy game, Moonstone. The heart of this new Kickstarter is the new The Arising book but you can also pick up that amazing Diana Enranged miniature (featured above), cards to help with gameplay and loads of ways to get started with the game. There are several different bundles that offer you a chance to dive in and explore Moonstone.
ReligionGlobe Gazette

Hovland: Pray for persecuted Christians

One of my fondest memories of growing up was attending Sunday school and church regularly with my two sisters. We lived just four houses from our church, so walking with my sisters was an easy task. We hardly ever missed attending our Sunday school classes. After class, I would wait for my two sisters to come and walk with me to the chapel. Sometimes, we would stop in the fellowship hall to grab a cookie or doughnut, if we had time. We had our "regular" pew that the three of us would sit in. That church was like our extended family to us girls. I always loved potluck Sundays because the church filled with such good smells while sitting in church service.
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Government needs Christian foundation

To the editor: I am glad to see that the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners were finally able to pull together enough and allow prayer before a meeting, Amen Amen. Let us start locally with prayer and maybe it can grow into other areas of life and government. You only need to look at the condition of the United States […]
Entertainmentmutualart.com

Christian Friedrich Zincke

Christian Friedrich Zincke was a German Old Masters painter who was born in 1685. Christian Friedrich Zincke's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $220 USD to $15,139 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 1998 the record price for this artist at auction is $15,139 USD for Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, née Pierrepont, sold at Christie's London in 2013. The artist died in 1767.
clearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

Pentecost is the anniversary of an important event in the life of the church. After the death of Jesus, he appeared alive to his followers over the course of about 40 days. He was raised up to heaven leaving his close followers with directions to wait for the power and presence of God for their lives. Pentecost is the celebration of that arrival.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Bleak Faith: Forsaken marries Dark Souls with Shadow of the Colossus

Gaming connoisseurs consider both Dark Souls and Shadow of the Colossus to be incredibly influential games for different reasons. Players laud Dark Souls for its oppressive atmosphere and challenging, slow-paced combat, while Shadow of the Colossus receives praise for its immense scale and deep, subtle storytelling. Bleak Faith: Forsaken, an open-world survival horror game developed by Archangel Studios, appears to take inspiration from both titles, and two recently released gameplay trailers make this especially evident. The game was funded back in 2019 through Kickstarter.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Battlefield 2042 Has No Campaign Mode

Battlefield 2042 will not feature any sort of traditional campaign mode. EA and DICE revealed their multiplayer-only shooter today, and while the explosive and destructive combat fans love looks to be back in top form, the single-player stories found in previous entries won’t be. Instead, the near-future game will focus entirely on its multiplayer offerings, with support for up to 128-player battles on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S and 64-player battles on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Interview: Christian Petzold on UNDINE

It is always a delight to listen to Christian Petzold, German director of such films as Barbara, Phoenix and Transit, because he is a master storyteller. I could listen to him for hours on end as he enthusiastically talks about his filmmaking process. His new film Undine is his take...
CharitiesBirmingham Star

Gamers Without Borders returning with $10M for charity

The international gaming competition Gamers Without Borders -- which includes a charity prize pool of $10 million -- is scheduled to return on Saturday, with the entire prize fund and any subsequent donations intended to assist vaccine distribution efforts in the world's poorest countries, according to the promoters. The nine-week...
Businesstheacorn.com

Conservative viewpoint

If you are not a lefty and read the letter that was published from Larry Brown in a recent Acorn and are not afraid for your safety, you should be. The left is delusional and cannot tolerate a difference of opinions. It survives by brainwashing the public with constant degrading, demeaning, understating and name calling. They instill fear so people do not speak up about how they are destroying this country.