Are you looking for a Google Photos alternative now that Google has ended free unlimited photo storage? Worry not, there are plenty of options available for someone who takes a lot of photos and stores them on the cloud. The photos and videos already on Google Photos will still be available, but anything uploaded after June 1st will count towards the free 15GB storage. Of course, you can sign up for a Google One storage plan and get more space. However, there are a couple of better alternatives that you may want to try.