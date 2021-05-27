AceOnlineGames

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne is a game I would have been enamored with upon its original release. In 2004, I was a gamer who bounced between getting lost in sprawling fantasy worlds and defeating enemies in turn-based battles in Final Fantasy and screaming until my throat was raw at psychological horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Nocturne does a great job at blending traditional JRPG elements like a leveling system, turn-based comment, and creature capturing with it’s eerie, post-apocalyptic setting. While the HD remaster adds some polish and the turn-based gameplay and story are still solid, there are still a few archaic gameplay elements that keep it from shining in the landscape of games in 2021. Despite that, if you’re into JRPGs, it’s worth your time.