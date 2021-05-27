AceOnlineGames

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGet to know Grand Zombie Swarm, this cool online third person shooter with zombies, watching this quickplay we made with it. Grand Zombie Swarm features open world zombie shooting, you are special forces soldier and your mission is to use different types of weapons to shoot hordes of zombies and try to survive each level.

Video Games

Hobby Consolas

One of the most spectacular fighting games ever made, with game dynamics that may appeal to any player... Although its main focus is online gaming. It may feel a little too shallow in content. Hobby Consolas. Posted Jun 8, 2021. Read full review. 89 Metascore. 91 Critic Score. In many...
Video Games

World-crafting sandbox game, Grow: Song of the Evertree announced for Switch

The team at Prideful Sloth are no strangers to creating colorful, cozy, and picturesque games. Their previous Switch title, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, was a seriously cute and relaxing adventure through a nonviolent world. Their quest for coziness is far from over, as the team has officially announced their latest efforts in the form of a new sandbox world-crafting life-management game called Grow: Song of the Evertree.
Video Games

Anno: Mutationem Guerrilla Collective Gameplay Trailer

Lightning Games have revealed a new gameplay trailer for Anno: Mutationem during the Guerrilla Collective livestream. As previously reported, the game is a 2.5D action-RPG using pixel-art and a cyberpunk setting. The game also utilizes monsters from SCP Foundation, an open-source collaborative-fiction project. The projects users can submit short descriptions and stories on the horrifying monsters the organization attempt to study, capture, and contain.
Video Games

‘Warhammer: Chaosbane’ Is a Dark Fantasy ARPG to Indulge [Review]

Warhammer is certainly one of the most popular tabletop games there are and the lore is enchanting gamers for many years already. Next to the futuristic franchise of Warhammer 40,000, there is the classic Warhammer which could be considered to be part of the fantasy genre but more like dark fantasy or gothic. Beyond the tabletop games, there are also some great video games that were built on top of the world of Warhammer, licensed from Games Workshop, and developed by various game studios. One title that didn’t get that much coverage when it originally came out was Warhammer: Chaosbane, and because it’s worth a second look, we tried it out for you and prepared this review based on our experiences.
Video Games

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Review

In my life, I am surrounded by turn-based strategy experts. My wife has finished and beaten every Fire Emblem game ever made, and my 10-year old son is fast becoming an expert in them as well. As you can imagine, taking on a game from this genre is like playing in front of Waldorf and Statler from the Muppet Show: “Don’t move them there! Why did you do that, Daddy?”.
Video Games

Impressive New Samurai Simulator Trailer Released

Samurai Simulator from Game Hunters Studio, is a complex feudal Japan life simulator with extensive RPG mechanics. Play as a young adept of the art of bushido, who finds his master and pledges allegiance to him. Complete missions, travel through beautiful regions and make complex moral choices. Defend your Daimyo’s...
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic review

It's uncanny how much World of Warcraft Classic continues to feel like a wormhole to a bygone era of gaming. I was certain that the magic of WoW Classic's 2019 launch couldn't be repeated, but I was wrong. After a few hours of grinding out quests, I joined a random group of strangers to take on one of the new dungeons available in Burning Crusade Classic. What should've been a 20-minute run ended up cascading into a four-hour marathon. When I finally slumped into bed at 3 am, I didn't just have some sweet new loot for my undead Warlock, but a whole new guild of friends to play alongside.
Video Games

Chivalry 2 Review – Magnificent Medieval Mayhem

Sometimes, it’s ok for a video game to be…fun. It doesn’t have to make pointed remarks about the state of the world or take us on a journey of introspective self-discovery. Chivalry 2 is pure, goofy, hyper-violent fun, the grownup equivalent of a bunch of ten-year-olds yelling at the top of their lungs and beating each other up with foam bats. Well, it’s a little more nuanced than that.
Video Games

XCOM-Inspired Tactical RPG Zodiac Legion Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Studio Draconis have revealed the gameplay of XCOM-inspired Zodiac Legion during the Guerrilla Collective livestream. The turn-based tactical RPG features squad management with knights, swords, and sorcery. Restore an astrology-based knightly brotherhood- the Zodiac Order- and use a deft balance of dimplomacy and training to make your magical warriors a force to be reckoned with; against the forces of enemy sorcerers.
Video Games

Castlevania-Inspired Action RPG ‘Elderand’ Revealed for PC and Console with 2022 Release

Publisher Grafitti Games has announced that it is partnering with Brazilian indie developer Mantra to release the upcoming Metroidvania title, Elderand. This title is strongly Lovecraftian inspired with a heavy emphasis on story-telling at its forefront. It also houses RPG elements requiring players to destroy enemies with skillfull precision and positioning. In this vast world that boasts player agency and acts of a metaphorical love letter to classic Metroidvania titles, Elderand clearly aims to leave a lasting mark.
Video Games

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD – Review

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne is a game I would have been enamored with upon its original release. In 2004, I was a gamer who bounced between getting lost in sprawling fantasy worlds and defeating enemies in turn-based battles in Final Fantasy and screaming until my throat was raw at psychological horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Nocturne does a great job at blending traditional JRPG elements like a leveling system, turn-based comment, and creature capturing with it’s eerie, post-apocalyptic setting. While the HD remaster adds some polish and the turn-based gameplay and story are still solid, there are still a few archaic gameplay elements that keep it from shining in the landscape of games in 2021. Despite that, if you’re into JRPGs, it’s worth your time.
Video Games

Conan Exiles Godbreaker Armor | How to Get

Conan Exiles is such a unique game. There are loads of progression elements for players to take on, from dungeons to epic quests to player-versus-player combat. So, if an exile wants to get to the top of the food chain, they’re going to need some steel on their skin. Enter the Godbreaker Armor, one of the best armor sets in Conan Exiles. This is a rare set of gear, but when it’s on, you’re going to feel like you can take on any deity. So, where can you find this mythical set of armor?
Video Games

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Impression

Those seeking a great, epic adventure with countless options in character creation and combat have no shortage of reasons to be excited for the release of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, scheduled for release in September of this year. In 2018, Owlcat Games released Pathfinder: Kingmaker, a computerized version of...
Video Games

The 26 Best Sega Saturn Games

Sega’s 90s dominance was quite the time to be alive, wasn’t it?. The Japanese gaming juggernaut took the fight straight to Nintendo with the Sega Genesis during the 16-bit era. And once the 32-bit generation kicked in, Sega kept the ball rolling with the Saturn. Unfortunately, Sega’s reign of dominance came to a disappointing end due to a series of terrible decisions made by the powers that be from the Japanese arm of the company.
GeekyGadgets

Chivalry 2 launches today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Torn Banner Studios and our publisher Tripwire have today launched Chivalry 2 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms offering a hack and slash multiplayer game and a sequel to the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare released back in 2012. For those of you unfamiliar with the Chivalry 2 Medieval fighting game, it offers an action hack and slash game that can be played either from first or third person perspectives and allows you to equip your character with a range of Medieval melee weapons such as long swords, battleaxes, bow, sledgehammers and more. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect.
Video Games

Evil Dead: The Game’s first gameplay footage is coming on Thursday

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have announced that they’ll be showing off the first gameplay footage of Evil Dead: The Game. Originally announced at The Game Awards back in December, Evil Dead: The Game will be a multiplayer-focused co-op and PvP shooter set in a world inspired by the first three original Evil Dead movies and the TV series Ash vs Evil Dead, and includes the likeness and voices of Dana DeLorenzo and Ray Santiago as Kelly and Pablo from the latter and of course, Bruce Campbell as series hero Ash Williams himself.