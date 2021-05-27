Golden Valley Passes Another GreenStep Milestone
The League of Minnesota Cities recently announced the City of Golden Valley has achieved a Step 5 classification in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities Program. The recognition shows the steps Golden Valley has made to further improve in the Step 4 areas of energy and resource conservation and innovation. Actions taken within the program focus on cost savings, energy use reduction, resource conservation, climate change, and the encouragement of civic innovation. Read more about the City’s efforts here.www.goldenvalleymn.gov