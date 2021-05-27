maplerainbow

If you've ever stumbled into McDonald's in sweats and an oversize T-shirt after a few too many cocktails, you might have an idea of what Lizzo felt like during her Saturday night french fry run. Caught without any pants on as she stepped out of the back seat of her ride, the summer style queen still managed to work every angle for the cameras. "Y'all I pulled up to Craigs drunk w no [sic] pants on for some truffle fries and this happened. I gotta be more prepared lmaoooo… where are my pants?!" the "Good as Hell" singer captioned the video on Instagram, which showed her in an oversize Raf Simons button-up shirt paired with Sesame and Blue Void Nike sneakers and a gold Prada handbag — ya know, keepin' it casual.