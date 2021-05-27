GodModeHeroes

Let's Play Lego Star Wars: TCS Story Only - Part 28 - Rebel Attack (End of Ep IV) Watch here for better quality: https://youtu.be/XRIYzDtj-6E Using a tracking device, the Empire tracks the Falcon to the hidden Rebel base on Yavin IV. With the Death Star schematics delivered, the rebellion reviews them to find that it has a weakness. A two meter wide thermal exhaust port can be used to trigger a chain reaction in the Death Star's main reactor with a precise proton torpedo strike. It's located at the far end of a trench-like path on the Death Star. While Han abandons the Rebels after collecting his reward for rescuing Leia, Luke joins their X-wing starfighter squadron in a desperate attack against the approaching Death Star. In the ensuing battle, the Rebels suffer heavy losses as Vader leads a squadron of TIE fighters against them. Han and Chewbacca unexpectedly return to aid them in the Falcon, and knock Vader's ship off course before he can shoot down Luke. Guided by the disembodied voice of Obi-Wan's spirit, Luke turns off his targeting computer and uses the Force to aim his torpedoes into the exhaust port, destroying the Death Star moments before it fires on the Rebel base. In a triumphant ceremony at the base, Leia awards Luke and Han medals for their heroism.