Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GodModeHeroes

bitchute.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's Play Lego Star Wars: TCS Story Only - Part 28 - Rebel Attack (End of Ep IV) Watch here for better quality: https://youtu.be/XRIYzDtj-6E Using a tracking device, the Empire tracks the Falcon to the hidden Rebel base on Yavin IV. With the Death Star schematics delivered, the rebellion reviews them to find that it has a weakness. A two meter wide thermal exhaust port can be used to trigger a chain reaction in the Death Star's main reactor with a precise proton torpedo strike. It's located at the far end of a trench-like path on the Death Star. While Han abandons the Rebels after collecting his reward for rescuing Leia, Luke joins their X-wing starfighter squadron in a desperate attack against the approaching Death Star. In the ensuing battle, the Rebels suffer heavy losses as Vader leads a squadron of TIE fighters against them. Han and Chewbacca unexpectedly return to aid them in the Falcon, and knock Vader's ship off course before he can shoot down Luke. Guided by the disembodied voice of Obi-Wan's spirit, Luke turns off his targeting computer and uses the Force to aim his torpedoes into the exhaust port, destroying the Death Star moments before it fires on the Rebel base. In a triumphant ceremony at the base, Leia awards Luke and Han medals for their heroism.

www.bitchute.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jedi Temple#God#Veteran#Jedi Knights#Jedi Council#X Wing Starfighter#Han Solo#Tcs#Empire#Rebels#Force#The Millennium Falcon#The Death Star#Maidens#The Sun Strobe#Imperial Star Destroyer#Galactic Senate#Lego Star Wars#Mos Eisley#Rebel Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

OBI-WAN KENOBI Rumored To Include Live-Action Debut Of Darth Vader's Inquisitors

The cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi has been announced, but aside from a few familiar faces, we don't really know who anyone is playing. There have been a few reveals about the Disney+ series, though, including the fact that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader (a sign the show won't only focus on the time "Ben" spent on Tatooine).
TV & VideosCollider

Why the ‘Star Wars’ Animated Series Aren’t Just for Kids

May might as well be Star Wars month since May the Fourth has become a universal celebration. And doubly so now that Disney+ is giving fans another chance to revisit the franchise with Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiering last week. In 2019, we bid farewell to the Skywalkers with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and we’re still months away from the return of the next live-action property in the galaxy far, far away. Which is why this animated show, and its predecessors, are the perfect avenue to enjoy the franchise.
Moviestechadvisor.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date, cast, news & rumours

Here’s what we know so far. There’s no set release date for the Obi-Wan series just yet, which will be exclusive to Disney+ whenever it does start airing. That's also where you'll find The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, alongside the Star Wars movies, if you fancy signing up. The...
MoviesInside the Magic

Ewan McGregor Shows Off Obi-Wan Kenobi’s New Look

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor is currently filming the upcoming Deborah Chow-directed Obi-Wan Kenobi series that is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022. McGregor, a Star Wars fan-favorite, will reprise his prequel trilogy role as the Jedi Master. He last portrayed Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode III – The Phantom Menace (2005).
MoviesFilm Threat

Which Star Wars Planet Would You Move To?

There are billions of fascinating planets in the galaxy far, far away, but which one would make the best home? The Star Wars universe is home to an incredible array of diverse planets. From the arid desert of Tatooine to the bustling metropolis of Coruscant, there are countless ways to live a life in the galaxy far, far away. Of all the planets, though, which would provide the best place to live?
Moviesbookriot.com

The Expanded Star Wars Universe, Explained (By Someone Who’s Never Seen a Star War)

Hello, I’m Patricia, your resident Star Wars novice. I have never seen (or read or consumed in any fashion) any part of the Star Wars franchise. Why? Well, the big reason is that I simply don’t like things that take place in space and will not actively seek it out. Space is very scary, and I’m perfectly content without it in my life, thank you very much. Obviously, this does mean I have a lot of holes in my pop culture knowledge, but my mastery of smiling and nodding along have successfully gotten me through life thus far without any major Star Wars–related mishaps. But today, I’ll be putting my ignorance to the test to explain the Star Wars expanded universe to the best of my ability based on what I’ve been able to absorb through social media, references in other pop culture, and just generally living in a world where Star Wars is A Thing.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Anakin Skywalker Mythos Statue Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles has finally put up pre-orders for their newest Star Wars Mythos statue. The statue stands 21" tall and captures a Clone Wars era version of Anakin Skywalker as he wields his lightsaber. Sideshow Collectibles brings the animated costume of Anakin to life with this statue as the General stands on a battlefield of destroyed Battle Droids. Clone Wars Anakin will be a perfect companion piece to the upcoming General Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos statue also coming from Sideshow. This is now a beautifully sculpted statue that Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker Mythos Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $585. The General enters the battlefield in July 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.