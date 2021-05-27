TheBasement

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNintendo Super Switch announcement (Nintendo Super Switch 4k) NOTE TO PUBLISHER: when in doubt about a description, copy the description of the previous video (from the same game/series). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -...

www.bitchute.com
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Details Revealed - News

Capcom announced it will host its E3 2021 showcase on June 14 at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. View a trailer of Capcom's E3 2021 showcase below:. Confirmed games for the...
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

When is the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct?

Here’s the date and time – plus everything you need to know – for the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. This year’s Nintendo Direct E3 presentation is confirmed to last for around 40 minutes. As has been the case in recent years, Nintendo says the broadcast will be focused on games “mainly releasing” this year. Following the E3 Direct, Nintendo Treehouse: Live will feature three hours of extended coverage on a small selection of titles.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Are Your Hopes for The Legend of Zelda at E3 2021?

The E3 Expo is a Summer highlight for many gamers young and old. E3 2021 is less than week away and that has left many wondering what to expect, and sharing their hopes for the expo on social media. 2021 is an anniversary year for many popular gaming series; Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30, Pokémon turns 25, and The Legend of Zelda celebrates its 35th anniversary. There has been a lot of talk of Zelda 35 Celebrations and E3 would be the place to see something new. So what are your hopes for The Legend of Zelda at E3 2021?
Video Gamesbklynlibrary.org

Retro Gaming Stream

If you enjoy retro video games, or have an interest in viewing a live stream of some classic games, then our Retro Gaming Stream is perfect for you. During this stream the Librarian/Gamer Yosenex, will give some historical insight about each game played, provide trivia about gaming as a whole, and where applicable will teach some basic Japanese. You can participate by using the chat feature on Twitch to engage in discussions about video games. Many of the featured games will either be platformers, adventure games, or Role Playing Games (RPGs). Suggestions are welcome for future streams.
Video Gamesgamesasylum.com

Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World

I have an odd relationship with retro games. I owned a NES and played a lot of classics at the time they were released. Yet, I’ve barely touched the NES and SNES apps on the Switch. I’ve occasionally booted up games like Super Metroid, only to drop them pretty quickly. I think it’s because I’ve changed. I no longer see something like having to etch a map in my brain as a fun activity, but rather an exhausting one. I don’t enjoy becoming stuck anymore. I’m old.
Video Gamesslythergames.com

Muck – How to Respawn

If you’re playing Muck and wondering how to respawn, this guide is for you. Unfortunately, if you’re playing this survival roguelite game alone, you won’t have a way to respawn. This feature is only in place for those playing online with other people. Continue reading our guide below for how a recent update changed the respawn system.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Is Nintendo planning a Donkey Kong crossover reveal at E3?

Nintendo will be showcasing a bunch of their upcoming projects at this year's E3 , and a recent leak suggests that one of the announcements might be Donkey Kong-related. According to the newly-minted Reddit user u/throwawayfornintendo , their source was part of Bandai Namco's marketing team and left the company late last year.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Pecaminosa – A Pixel Noir Game Review (PC)

There was a time when Johnny Souza wasn’t some washed out has-been who saw the bottom of a bottle more than any real action. There was a time when Souza and his partner, Sullivan, were respected detectives, their names striking fear in the hearts of the dark underbelly of Pecaminosa and hope into the poor souls stuck in this dusty town. Of course, that was a time when Charlie “Two Angels” was still alive — before he had eaten lead from Souza’s gun. Now, an unexpected visit from Charlie’s ghost offers both men a shot at redemption: Souza cleans up Charlie’s list, and Charlie lets Souza know his ex-partner’s whereabouts before his appointment with Saint Peter. Simple, right?
Video GamesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bring Pokemon into focus with updated 'Snap' for Nintendo Switch

The world of Pokemon has been spun off in ridiculous ways. Players have seen fighting games, which come naturally to the franchise, but it's also card games, pinball series, puzzle titles and dungeon crawls. There's even a game that teaches kids to brush their teeth. One of the early and...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Demon’s Souls Remake – Review

Demon’s Souls is the Playstation exclusive version of the soulsborne series. It originally came out on the Playstation 3 and has now been remade on the Playstation 5. For fans of the series, it’s either you have already played the original or this will be your first time playing the game if you already own a Playstation 5. This review will be based on the perspective of someone who played the original game on the Playstation 3.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, and some fans might be wondering where they should purchase the game. For those on the fence, GameStop has announced a new pre-order incentive in the form of an exclusive poster available at participating locations! Naturally, the image features Link front and center, with Fi, Groose, Zelda, and more appearing behind him. It's a really cool image, and Zelda fans might want to display it alongside the rest of their Zelda collection when the game drops. The poster will release on the same day as the game.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Zelda-like indie game, Elementallis, achieves great success on Kickstarter

Drawing inspiration from classic 2D Zelda games, Elementallis is a top-down, indie adventure game that has found enormous success on fundraising platform Kickstarter and has now reached most of its stretch goals. The game features a charming pixelated aesthetic, systemic gameplay mechanics focused on different elemental powers, dungeons filled with...
Video Gamesone37pm.com

The 27 Best Sega Genesis Games

If you were the right age when the Sega Genesis was released way back in 1989 (in North America at least), you just might believe that it’s the best games console that’s ever been released. Some of that is certainly nostalgia, but the Sega Genesis is definitely in the conversation for bringing gamers some of the best moments in the past few decades. It brought us arguably one of the best video game characters of all times in Sonic The Hedgehog and arguably the best gaming controller of all time with its six buttons.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Nintendo Wirecast #46 | Amiibo Controversy

Hero TJ and Amiibo Jason are back! On today’s episode, the dynamic duo discuss E3, the rumored Switch Pro, and an amiibo controversy that’s exploding online. Nintendo super fan since birth, Jason is the creator of Amiibo News and editor-in-chief at Nintendo Wire. One of his life goals is to provide the latest Nintendo news to fellow gamers with his natural know-how.
MLBgamepressure.com

Game reviews

Mechwarrior 5 Can Be a Thrill - If You've Never Played Games. Mechwarrior series comes back after years with a number suggesting a game that takes advantage of years of development and iterations of previous installments. Unfortunately, the only mildly interesting reaction to this game can be a yawn. Operation:...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Random: Remember That Zelda HD Tech Demo For Wii U? It’s Now 10 Years Old

E3 is almost here, and in the lead-up, the Nintendo community over on Reddit has been reflecting on the Japanese company’s big reveals and announcements over the years. With this in mind, it’s now been 10 years since Nintendo gave the world a look at “The Legend of Zelda HD” tech demo running on an early version of the Wii U. This dates back to 2011 and also happens to line up with the original reveal of Nintendo’s next-generation hardware at the time.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Bandai Namco Denies Scarlet Nexus Will Launch On Xbox Game Pass

There was a rumour flying around earlier this week courtesy of VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who suggested that he thought he'd heard Scarlet Nexus was launching into Xbox Game Pass, but that has been denied by Bandai Namco. In a response to Video Games Chronicle, a spokesperson for the company had...
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

New Nintendo Switch games releasing in July 2021

The Nintendo Switch is the most exciting handheld console on the market by far, and it has an attractive range of games to choose from. Let’s take a look at all of the newly releasing games due in July of 2021, shall we? Right, let’s get into it. Path: Through...
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Mario Kart 9 Release Date for 2021: When it is coming on Nintendo Switch

Are you also waiting for the release of Mario Kart 9? Read this article till the end to learn more about Mario Kart 9. Mario Kart is a go-Kart racing game series developed and published by Nintendo. Throughout this series, its characters are derived from Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Animal Crossing. There have been a total of 15 games in the Mario Kart series till now. Mario Kart is the first release and Mario Kart Live: Home circuit being the latest release. Many fans are waiting for the next installment in the Mario Kart series. In this article, we are going to talk about this new installment. So, here is everything you need to know.