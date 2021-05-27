TheBasement

If you were the right age when the Sega Genesis was released way back in 1989 (in North America at least), you just might believe that it’s the best games console that’s ever been released. Some of that is certainly nostalgia, but the Sega Genesis is definitely in the conversation for bringing gamers some of the best moments in the past few decades. It brought us arguably one of the best video game characters of all times in Sonic The Hedgehog and arguably the best gaming controller of all time with its six buttons.