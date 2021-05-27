TheBasement

If you enjoy retro video games, or have an interest in viewing a live stream of some classic games, then our Retro Gaming Stream is perfect for you. During this stream the Librarian/Gamer Yosenex, will give some historical insight about each game played, provide trivia about gaming as a whole, and where applicable will teach some basic Japanese. You can participate by using the chat feature on Twitch to engage in discussions about video games. Many of the featured games will either be platformers, adventure games, or Role Playing Games (RPGs). Suggestions are welcome for future streams.