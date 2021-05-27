RossSenpai

COG Considers: It’s an Odd Feeling to Play as a Dead Man Walking. Today on COG Considers, let’s talk about doomed protagonists and how they can help create some of the most powerful moments gaming has to offer. While video games are often dismissed as self-insert power fantasies, they are also a medium that can make the player feel truly vulnerable. Many, many horror games have taken advantage of this, but other genres have also dabbled with this sense of controllable helplessness. One of the surest ways a video game can shake your sense of safety is to leave you helpless to save the character you’ve been playing as for the whole game. Just o be clear, I’m not talking about games where the protagonist’s goal is to die–I’m talking about games where both the player and the protagonist try very hard to avoid dying, only to run into a wall at the end of the tunnel. Of course, not every game with a doomed protagonist has a depressing ending, but whatever the case, they to be thematically powerful and incredibly memorable. Caution: here be spoilers.