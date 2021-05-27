RossSenpai

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTakeshi is a famous exorcist. He had heard about horrible forest spirits attacking people in a small village. Upon arrival, he found out that those spirits are only interested in young maidens... Ecchi Spirit is a point-and-click arcade game focused on erotic experience. https://store.steampowered.com/app/1484560/Ecchi_Spirit/. May 23, 2021. Until We Die...

www.bitchute.com
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

Yet another licensed game has been released by Outright Games, which dropped Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure not even a week ago. For as much as I am already aware I shouldn’t expect much for a title of this “caliber”, I’m always glad to tackle these kinds of games. Licensed tie-ins are almost never as good as your average AAA, but they’re my Achilles’ heel. They remind me of a simpler time in gaming and feature a weird kind of charm that cannot be matched by any other type of game. I’m always glad when a licensed game ends up being better than just “mediocre” or “recommend only for fans”. This was the case with DC Super Hero Girls, and thankfully, it’s also the case with The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom.
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Call of the Sea PS5 Review – A Lovecraftian Delight

When I first learned about Call of the Sea by Out of the Blue games, I immediately thought about the many failed attempts of video games telling the story about the Lovecraftian horrors of Cthulhu, Dagon, and many other cosmic “great ones” of his mythos. Call of the Sea is by far the best story-driven game that follows the popular myths of creatures and gods with its own unique blend of beautiful art, environments, and story while giving a reasonable challenge to any puzzle-solving gamer.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Anno: Mutationem Guerrilla Collective Gameplay Trailer

Lightning Games have revealed a new gameplay trailer for Anno: Mutationem during the Guerrilla Collective livestream. As previously reported, the game is a 2.5D action-RPG using pixel-art and a cyberpunk setting. The game also utilizes monsters from SCP Foundation, an open-source collaborative-fiction project. The projects users can submit short descriptions and stories on the horrifying monsters the organization attempt to study, capture, and contain.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Power of the Doomed Protagonist

COG Considers: It’s an Odd Feeling to Play as a Dead Man Walking. Today on COG Considers, let’s talk about doomed protagonists and how they can help create some of the most powerful moments gaming has to offer. While video games are often dismissed as self-insert power fantasies, they are also a medium that can make the player feel truly vulnerable. Many, many horror games have taken advantage of this, but other genres have also dabbled with this sense of controllable helplessness. One of the surest ways a video game can shake your sense of safety is to leave you helpless to save the character you’ve been playing as for the whole game. Just o be clear, I’m not talking about games where the protagonist’s goal is to die–I’m talking about games where both the player and the protagonist try very hard to avoid dying, only to run into a wall at the end of the tunnel. Of course, not every game with a doomed protagonist has a depressing ending, but whatever the case, they to be thematically powerful and incredibly memorable. Caution: here be spoilers.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Interview With Derek Neal, Lead Producer of JRPG Cris Tales

Cris Tales is a soon-to-be-released JRPG from Modus Games where time manipulation is a central focus. Protagonist Crisbell is able to send creatures to the past or present during battle to affect the outcome. Cris Tales was announced at E3 in 2019 and was originally scheduled to released in November of 2020, before being pushed to Jul 20, 2021. A demo is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam. Gaming Nexus recently had the opportunity to ask Derek Neal, lead producer on Cris Tales, a few questions about the game via email.
Video Gamessideshow.com

The Dragons of Dungeons & Dragons

As you might imagine, dragons figure prominently into the lore of Dungeons & Dragons. Dragons are intelligent, magical creatures who can live well over a thousand years. Many can cast spells, and some even can shapeshift into the form of another creature. A dragon’s personality and physical attributes — including...
Video GamesGematsu

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gameplay overview trailer

Publisher Wizards of the Coast and developer Tuque Games have released a five-minute gameplay overview trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Dark Alliance brings to life the world of Dungeons & Dragons in an explosive action RPG...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: The Hand of Merlin Is a Mash-Up of Arthurian Legend and Lovecraftian Horror

Lovecraftian Horror is not often associated with medieval, and I don’t think I remember a time where it’s been associated with Arthurian legend. But Hand of Merlin introduces a multiverse of many Camelots, Many Grails, and Arthurian knights and their struggle against a cosmic being that spans the length of the multiverse. Merlin, who had nudged Arthur to be the champion to defeat this evil, failed—and so failed Arthur. Now, years later, Merlin is again taking the fight against this evil corruption—powers diminished. This story, and its lore, instantly hooked me.
Video GamesICV2

REVIEW: 'WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: SOULBOUND � STARTER SET' (RPG)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound – Starter Set. The Warhammer Age of Sigmar setting has, since its creation, been one of remarkably rich detail, supported deeply and broadly through supplements, fiction, and game products. It is only natural that fans of the miniatures game and other titles would want to explore it as a role-playing experience. The challenge, of course, is to attract fans of the setting in a compelling way, particularly those who may not have a lot of experience with role playing games. This makes some form of Starter Set a logical choice indeed. But does the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound Starter Set ease this passage?
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Evil Dead: The Game getting gameplay reveal on Thursday

Evil Dead: The Game is set to get its first gameplay reveal this week, lifting the lid on the long-anticipated horror game. Word on the Evil Dead game has been circulating for a little while now, with Saber Interactive announced to be helming the project. The game is set to release later this year, but thus far, we have not seen it in action. That is set change this week, unsurprisingly due to the imminent start of E3 2021. The game's official Twitter account unveiled that we would get to see the game for the first time this Thursday. The reveal will be a part of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff, Geoff Keighley's big E3-adjacent press conference. That is set to start on Thursday, June 10 at 19:00 GMT/ 14:00 EDT / 11:00 PDT.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

First Evil Dead: The Game Gameplay Coming This Week

Some ill-informed soul has gone and poked their nose in books containing the power to wake the dead again and it’s up to Ash Williams to prevent an army of walking corpses from overrunning Earth. If that premise sounds familiar, it’s likely because Saber Interactive’s upcoming Evil Dead: The Game...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Chernobylite gameplay trailer reveals the horrors of the Exclusion Zone

Chernobylite featured in the recent Guerrilla Collective showcase, giving us a two-minute trailer showing off the game’s tense setting and a few of the creepy critters you’ll be facing when the game releases next month. Chernobylite has garnered quite a bit of attention recently due to its horror elements taking...
Video Gamesone37pm.com

The 26 Best Sega Saturn Games

Sega’s 90s dominance was quite the time to be alive, wasn’t it?. The Japanese gaming juggernaut took the fight straight to Nintendo with the Sega Genesis during the 16-bit era. And once the 32-bit generation kicked in, Sega kept the ball rolling with the Saturn. Unfortunately, Sega’s reign of dominance came to a disappointing end due to a series of terrible decisions made by the powers that be from the Japanese arm of the company.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Floor Overview – NEWPAPER24

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Floor is the definition of a recreation that wanted extra time in improvement. Saying that it “wants polish,” although, seems like an understatement: this turn-based ways recreation is simply missing or buggy in so many areas that the locations the place it does stand out are overwhelmed by the dearth of high quality elsewhere. What promising fundamentals its easy however well-designed fight provides method to a weakly organized roguelite marketing campaign, a irritating grind for brand new stuff, weird inconsistencies, and an absence of variety and stability amongst its items.
Video Gamesindiedb.com

Blog#2 First Concepts Revealed

Welcome to the second development article, on my video game Dystopia!. For this week I decided to share the very first concepts I worked on for the game. I started the pre-production phase last week, and have a lot of documentation to work on, each week, besides all the other work, but I’ll still try to share fun stuff every week.