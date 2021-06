In a world where Earth has been invaded by aliens, one human takes matters into his own hands. Disclaimer. This is the first story I have ever uploaded online. More precisely, I posted it a few years ago on the HFY subreddit, where I mostly wrote about anthro aliens in a scifi setting compared to my more current and more glorious content focusing on furry fetish material. Now that I'm no longer on reddit, I might upload some of these older stories for old time's sake, but my writing style has changed a bit and my standards are much higher compared to the past.