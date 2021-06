Owen Wilson has spoken out about those Wedding Crashers 2 rumours and, unfortunately for fans, it seems we shouldn't be expecting an invitation to a sequel in the near future. The actor teamed up with Vince Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams for 2005 romantic comedy Wedding Crashers and it proved a big hit, which has led to much speculation in the years since that the quartet could potentially reunite to crash even more weddings in a sequel.