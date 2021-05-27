WorstLPSEvar

Cancel
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell...it’s Almost the Annivsary of the nightmares beginning...huh. I kinda, walked back the Retirement of the Rubber stamp.... On the Matter of the Infamous Vaccination. And other misc. events of note to this Series. May 22, 2021. Stage 4:. Break Apart The Monkey's Hat with Your Breaker Ball. May 21,...

www.bitchute.com
NBAurbanislandz.com

NBA YoungBoy Baby Mamas Yaya Mayweather & Jania Went For A Swim Together

Two of Youngboy Never Broke again baby mamas are now on good terms. NBA Youngboy will seemingly be coming home to improved relationships between at least two of his famous baby mamas. Yaya Mayweather and Jania Meshell linked up recently and enjoyed some quality pool time. This was shocking to many, as Youngboy’s baby mamas are known for their online feuds over the rapper, who seems to have multiple relationships at any given time.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

LATE: Captain America, Mighty Valkyries and Red Room

LATE: Originally intended to be published in June, Captain America #30, the final issue of Ta-Nehisi Coates run on the series, accompanied by Leonard Kirk, has been delayed, slipping into July. The 7th of July, to be precise, missing July the 4th as originally planned. LATE: Joining it in that...
Comicsjedinews.com

This Weeks Publications – 7th June 2021

Welcome to this week’s publications breakdown. • Hot on the trail of BOBA FETT, VALANCE and DENGAR run into a rather large obstacle—the mighty CHEWBACCA!. • Will T’ONGA escape the trap set by a mysterious organization out to upend the underworld?. • And who is the figure in the shadows...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Comics Promises Darkhold By The End Of The Year, Honest

Marvel Comics originally planned an event to begin in June 2020, with Darkhold Alpha #1 by Steve Orlando and Clan Tormey. Well, then someone read the actual Darkhold in real life, or at least it feels that way, as the world basically fell over. Originally the collection featuring Doctor Doom on the cover would have been published last December, just in time for WandaVision, but it was all put on hold. The collection was then listed on Amazon again, with a cover featuring the Scarlet Witch, and scheduled for December 2021. Which suggested the Darkhold may still be published by Marvel, just a year later than originally planned. Then the collection was been delayed again to the 15th of February 2022. Which still suggested we might have it before the end of the year. But also that it could be delayed again.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Finally Marvel Puts The Truth: Red, White And Black Back Into Print

Last year, as Marvel Comics was making Black-relevant comic books available free, digitally, Bleeding Cool pointed out that one very prominent title, The Truth: Red, White And Black by Robert Morales and Kyle Baker, was out of print and had been for some time. This was especially notable when The Falcon & The Winter Soldier was released on Disney+, as the volume featuring the first appearance of Isiah Bradley, the first Captain America, remained stubbornly out of print. There were rumours of contractual issues, complicated further by the death of Robert Morales, but nothing was concrete. As a result, copies of the hardcover collection have been changing hands for up to $300 on eBay and Amazon, as sales of the first issue at CGC 9.8 got close to a thousand dollars. Well, that will be changing in February, as Marvel Comics will be reprinting the series as Captain America: Truth. Here is the Amazon solicitation;
Comicsbleedingcool.com

New Black Widow Character Appearance On #6 2nd Printing 1:25 Cover

This week sees the second printing of Black Widow #6 from Marvel Comics. And it appears that the 1:25 variants of the second printing may be in greater demand than previously thought. As it will feature the first appearance of a brand new character from an upcoming arc of in costume, with Elena Casagrande's designs. Midtown Comics has it for $50 but word is that may be underpriced. Especially if that character has movie relevance. The "1:25" means that stores will have gotten one copy of this comic for every 25 of the second prints they ordered, so this may be quite the rarity as well. Anyway, I have been given the wink and the nod that certain collectors may want to pick this up, more than for the usual reasons. So I'll leave it with you shall I? See what happens on eBay overnight? A copy has just sold for $60 and that may well be the floor to this little collectible going forward,
Comicsimpulsegamer.com

WHAT’S COMING TO MARVEL UNLIMITED THIS JUNE

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers members unlimited access to over 28,000 issues of Marvel’s classic and newer titles as early as three months after they’re in stores, delivered digitally through your desktop web browser and the award-winning Marvel Unlimited mobile app. Unlock this all-access experience by starting your 7-day free trial today.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Eaglemoss Reveals New Marvel Vs Hero Collector Statues

Heroes and villains are battling it out as Eaglemoss reveals their newest Marvel Vs statue series. As part of their Hero Collectors collection, Eaglemoss has unveiled a new 1/16 scale statue that brings some iconic Marvel Comics heroes and villains to life. Each statue is released by itself and shows off each in a unique battle pose as they are ready to go head to head. Six characters are, while they can be mismatched, they do seem to be paired up together with Iron Man vs Captain America (Civil War), Loki vs Thor, and Spider-Man vs Green Goblin. Standing 6-8 inches tall, these Marvel Vs statues are highly sculpted, with each coming on a sculpted base with battle effect. Eaglemoss has priced each of these statues at $39.99, and pre-orders are already live and locate here.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

That Time I Jumped The Rope For This Tom Hiddleston Loki Spoiler

Eight years ago, it was the day of the Thor: The Dark World premiere in London's Leicester Square. Thanks to Skype (for some reason), I'd been put in the press line-up where I'd get to meet and talk to the talent. And I was there for Tom Hiddleston. Earlier that day I'd been passed an advance copy of the next day's issue of the Marvel Comics title Young Avengers, featuring the new look of Loki, by nefarious sources. And I wondered what his reaction might be to the new Loki, aged up from the child version of the character we'd seen in recent years, but also not the elderly fellow more familiar to the Loki books. Instead, it was a younger Loki with a large double horned helmet that still showed off his hair.
TV Seriescomicon.com

Review: She-Hulk Faces Her Family In ‘Immortal Hulk’ #47

Of all the heroes the gamma-powered hands of the Hulk have touched, one notable presence has been missing virtually the entire run of Immortal Hulk. Now, Jennifer Walters has entered the story and not a moment too soon. The series has been setting up its endgame for some time now....
KOOL 101.7

‘Loki’: Every Marvel Easter Egg in Episode 1

The following post contains SPOILERS for the first episode of Loki. Welcome to the Time Variance Authority, Loki! Hope you survive the experience!. Marvel is back on Disney+ with their third TV series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki follows a “variant” version of the God of Mischief, as he escapes from the clutches of The Avengers and alters the “Sacred Timeline” by changing his destiny. Initially put on trial, he soon gets recruited into the TVA by Agent Mobius, who needs his help finding a mysterious time criminal.