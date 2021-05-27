WorstLPSEvar

This week sees the second printing of Black Widow #6 from Marvel Comics. And it appears that the 1:25 variants of the second printing may be in greater demand than previously thought. As it will feature the first appearance of a brand new character from an upcoming arc of in costume, with Elena Casagrande's designs. Midtown Comics has it for $50 but word is that may be underpriced. Especially if that character has movie relevance. The "1:25" means that stores will have gotten one copy of this comic for every 25 of the second prints they ordered, so this may be quite the rarity as well. Anyway, I have been given the wink and the nod that certain collectors may want to pick this up, more than for the usual reasons. So I'll leave it with you shall I? See what happens on eBay overnight? A copy has just sold for $60 and that may well be the floor to this little collectible going forward,