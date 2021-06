E3 has always been video games' biggest event, and despite the expo being an entirely digital showcase due to the pandemic, we're as excited for it as ever. Not only is the beloved trade show in the spotlight over the coming weeks, but so is the independent Summer Game Fest hosted by The Game Awards creator, Geoff Keighley. Because the pandemic has thrown the industry into an unprecedented year for game development, we don't know quite what to expect from the announcements.