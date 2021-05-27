Cancel
Video Games

TailslyMoxFox

 13 days ago

I hate her.....i miss the doge guy because she reeking suck ass. it seem fun to play this video games. but it seem familiar to rip off of call of duty games. so yeah it was fun low budget. ProperMax. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClw8... May 07, 2021.

Apparelmxdwn.com

Internet Trend: Fruit Ninja Inspired Jeans

Everyone knows Fruit Ninja right? Sure. It is one of the most popular mobile games of all time amassing over 300 million downloads worldwide since its release in April 2010. It is one of the most fun, wonderfully simple, beautifully designed mobile games of the mobile game era thus far. In Fruit Ninja, the entire task of the game is simply slicing fruit. However, as players become more accustomed and advanced in Fruit Ninja, they begin to really think about how they slice each fruit. They think about what angle a swipe of the finger should be in order to slice the most fruit at once, or they think about what motion they should make in their swipe to be awarded the widely sought after “critical +10” in Fruit Ninja. Fruit Ninja also has a lot of variety in different blades one can use, and each blade is different. For example, there is a blade called “Mr.Sparkle” that gives you extra points every time you slice a pineapple. In short, there are a lot of different ways to slice fruit, and its players are very in tune with those ways. So in tune, that these slicing patterns have been made into jeans, taking the internet by storm.
Video Gamesslythergames.com

Muck – How to Respawn

If you’re playing Muck and wondering how to respawn, this guide is for you. Unfortunately, if you’re playing this survival roguelite game alone, you won’t have a way to respawn. This feature is only in place for those playing online with other people. Continue reading our guide below for how a recent update changed the respawn system.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Power of the Doomed Protagonist

COG Considers: It’s an Odd Feeling to Play as a Dead Man Walking. Today on COG Considers, let’s talk about doomed protagonists and how they can help create some of the most powerful moments gaming has to offer. While video games are often dismissed as self-insert power fantasies, they are also a medium that can make the player feel truly vulnerable. Many, many horror games have taken advantage of this, but other genres have also dabbled with this sense of controllable helplessness. One of the surest ways a video game can shake your sense of safety is to leave you helpless to save the character you’ve been playing as for the whole game. Just o be clear, I’m not talking about games where the protagonist’s goal is to die–I’m talking about games where both the player and the protagonist try very hard to avoid dying, only to run into a wall at the end of the tunnel. Of course, not every game with a doomed protagonist has a depressing ending, but whatever the case, they to be thematically powerful and incredibly memorable. Caution: here be spoilers.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Preview: The Hand of Merlin Is a Mash-Up of Arthurian Legend and Lovecraftian Horror

Lovecraftian Horror is not often associated with medieval, and I don’t think I remember a time where it’s been associated with Arthurian legend. But Hand of Merlin introduces a multiverse of many Camelots, Many Grails, and Arthurian knights and their struggle against a cosmic being that spans the length of the multiverse. Merlin, who had nudged Arthur to be the champion to defeat this evil, failed—and so failed Arthur. Now, years later, Merlin is again taking the fight against this evil corruption—powers diminished. This story, and its lore, instantly hooked me.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Get your cape on as the DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power now on Switch

Nintendo and developer ToyBox have brought the animated kids cartoon DC Super Hero Girls to the Nintendo Switch. DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power is available now on the Nintendo eShop and retail stores, for $59.99. Teen Power is a single player action-brawler. The young superheroes work to defeat the...
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] Ghosts of The Past Haunt You in New ‘Chernobylite’ Trailer

With their first-person survival horror title Chernobylite releasing next month, developer The Farm 51 have released a brand-new trailer that gives off the creepy vibes you’d expect from a place like Chernobyl. The devs also took to Steam to give another overview of the game’s development, this time focusing on the development of a village contained in the game’s version of the Red Forest.
Video GamesPolygon

Capcom E3 2021 showcase coming June 14

Capcom will reveal details about its upcoming (and already released) lineup during its E3 2021 showcase on Monday, June 14, the publisher announced Tuesday. Capcom’s E3 showcase promises news on The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunters Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village. The Capcom E3 2021...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Naraka: Bladepoint Will Take the Stage at E3 2021

Developer 24 Entertainment has officially announced that Naraka: Bladepoint will be at E3 2021. This medieval Japanese-inspired Battle Royale game will receive a full 10-minute segment dedicated to it in the June 13th NetEase show and then another segment in the PC Gaming Show later that same day. Fans will probably get to see more gameplay footage from a build closer to the final version, which will be especially nice in the wake of the first and highly successful Naraka: Bladepoint open beta. A second open beta will be announced at the event, as will the game’s final release date. According to the press release, the second open beta will be held this summer, so fans of Battle Royales may want to leave some room on their calendars.
Video GamesPosted by
Distractify

6 Video Games to Play With Your Partner

Video games have become an increasingly popular way for people to spend their free time — but if your partner isn't as into gaming as you are, it can be difficult to get them to enjoy some of the more challenging titles out there. So, here are some multiplayer games...
Video Gamesone37pm.com

The 27 Best Sega Genesis Games

If you were the right age when the Sega Genesis was released way back in 1989 (in North America at least), you just might believe that it’s the best games console that’s ever been released. Some of that is certainly nostalgia, but the Sega Genesis is definitely in the conversation for bringing gamers some of the best moments in the past few decades. It brought us arguably one of the best video game characters of all times in Sonic The Hedgehog and arguably the best gaming controller of all time with its six buttons.
Video Gamescodonlineblog.com

The Best Solution For Play Game Blog Today As Possible Learn

In 2010, Sony released PlayStation Move , allowing for movement-controlled games. At no extra value, you possibly can enjoy all of your favorite games that you just just personal and love from all three generations with ease. For those who wouldn’t have a 4K HDR TELEVISION and tremendous sharp visuals aren’t one factor which will drastically enhance your enjoyment of a recreation then this console won’t actually be price the additional cash you will splash on it, notably in case you already personal a typical PS4 console.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

E3 Expectations 2021 | Podcast

The GamesIndustry.biz team gather around their mics to discuss the oncoming storm that is E3 2021. This year's show will be, to say the least, unusual. In the absence of a physical event, the ESA has endeavoured to get as many of the usual publishers and platform holders on board as it can.
Video Gamesnbnews24.com

Tiny handheld Playdate ships next month for $179, with 24 charming monochrome games to start – TechCrunch

Playdate, app and sport designer Panic’s first shot at , lastly has a agency worth and ship date, in addition to a bunch of shock options cooked up since its announcement in 2019. The tiny handheld gaming console will price $179, ship subsequent month, and include a 24-game “season” doled out over 12 weeks. However now it additionally has a cute speaker dock and low-code sport creation platform.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Twitch Might Be Dethroned By This Platform

Social media giant Facebook has been attempting to get a piece of the gaming pie for years now, mostly via Facebook Gaming. Of course, many creators and viewers have noted that Facebook Gaming has a shady side. Some of the common complaints against Facebook Gaming include its lack of the same streamer culture that Twitch has cultivated, and the unfortunate fact that its algorithms occasionally suppress stream. However, Facebook has instituted new subscriber policies that are turning heads, and streamers want in.
Video Gamesbklynlibrary.org

Retro Gaming Stream

If you enjoy retro video games, or have an interest in viewing a live stream of some classic games, then our Retro Gaming Stream is perfect for you. During this stream the Librarian/Gamer Yosenex, will give some historical insight about each game played, provide trivia about gaming as a whole, and where applicable will teach some basic Japanese. You can participate by using the chat feature on Twitch to engage in discussions about video games. Many of the featured games will either be platformers, adventure games, or Role Playing Games (RPGs). Suggestions are welcome for future streams.
Video GamesWired

What It Takes to Turn a Video Game Into a Tabletop One

Andrew Fischer was facing a conundrum. Gamers sink literally hundreds of hours into Bethesda's Fallout games. The twisted steel and charred homesteads sprawl out in every direction, and it's hard to feel fully satiated by your save file until you've explored every square inch of the atlas. To truly appreciate Fallout, one must commune with the ghouls, and ride with the raiders, and spelunk through blown-out cafeterias and coffee shops long before we see the credits roll. Hell, sometimes we even set the side quests aside in order to bask peacefully under the wide open night sky during the brief breaks between super mutant assaults. So, how could anyone condense that entire experience—the huge gamut of emotions, story beats, and quirky diversions crucial to a Fallout adventure—into a two-hour board game? Fischer says that was his greatest challenge when he set off to bring the wasteland to kitchen tables.