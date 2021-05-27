Upskilling post-Covid - the business of education, or the education of business?
This blog was first published on LinkedIn. We’ve got a serious global education and skills crisis on our hands... “It’s history!” said my 12 year old daughter. “Are you serious?” I responded. She had her school tablet on the kitchen table and her excellent history teacher was waxing lyrical about Bonnie Prince Charlie. But she also had Ed Sheeran playing (louder) on her smartphone and, at the same time, she was practising her football keepy uppies with a firm eye on her post-lockdown training resuming.www.globalpartnership.org