PHN’s Best Shots of the Game: Nazarian hat trick drives Icemen past Solar Bears

By Trina Kirk
prohockeynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, FLA – As the number of games remaining in the 2020-21 ECHL regular season dwindle into the single digits, each and every contest carry more and more importance. That was the case on Wednesday, May 26th when the Jacksonville Icemen hosted the Orlando Solar Bears at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. When all was said and done, it was the Icemen, led by a hat trick from Ara Nazarian, who prevailed as they beat the Solar Bears by a final of 6-3. Following a scoreless opening frame, the second period became a scorefest. It all started 12 seconds in when Nazarian converted the rebound of a shot by Alex-Olivier Voyer for his first goal of the night and 22nd of the season. That was followed by Mike Szmatula redirecting home a feed from Abbott Girduckis for his 19th to make it 2-0 Jacksonville with 55 seconds gone in the stanza.

prohockeynews.com
