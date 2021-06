Menstrual Hygiene Day is marked on May 28 every year. There’s an interesting theory about the date. Did you know that 28 stands for the average length of a menstrual cycle, whereas 5 marks the average number of days of menstruation, hence the day is May 28. It is observed across globe to mark the importance of menstrual hygiene, break the stigma around periods, raise awareness and change the negative mindsets, which prevent girls and women from having a safe period.