Shah Rukh Khan is not just a Bollywood actor, but also a global icon. His charisma is magical and there can never be a superstar like him. Over the years, not just fans, even many celebs (Bollywood+Hollywood) have time and again dopped wow words of SRK. Having said that, the latest admirer on the list is Tom Hiddleston when in one of his promotional videos for his film Loki, he associated SRK with India. To which, even Badshah Khan replied to the God of Mischief with kind words. However, not only Tom, many Hollywood stars have admitted being a fan of SRK. Here’s the list, check it out. Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Is a Huge Shah Rukh Khan Fan and This Video Proves It All!