Today, several announcements were made by various publishers and developers regarding which games will be at E3 2021 this year and which games will not be at the virtual show this year. The developers behind Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake revealed that their game will not be part of Ubisoft Forward. Warner Bros. Games also announced that Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Hogwarts Legacy will not be at its event. While these games will not be at E3 2021 this year, several games were confirmed to make an appearance at the event including Back 4 Blood, Rainbow Six Extraction, and the next game from Gearbox Entertainment.