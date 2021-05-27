Actor Camron Jones Talks About His Role on New Drama Series 'Panic'

Continuing their ever-growing slate of YA shows, Amazon is following The Wilds up with Panic. The series takes place in a mall Texas town, "where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win."