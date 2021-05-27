newsbreak-logo
Actor Camron Jones Talks About His Role on New Drama Series 'Panic'

cheddar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Camron Jones stars as Bishop in the new Amazon Prime Video drama series 'Panic.' He joins Cheddar to talk about his role, how he got into acting, and addressing food insecurity.

