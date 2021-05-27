newsbreak-logo
BRON & Lion Forge Introduce the World of ‘Heiress’ with Animated Series

By Mercedes Milligan
Animation Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLion Forge Animation (Hair Love) and BRON Digital announced today that they have joined forces to introduce and produce the children’s animated series, accompanying interactive games and online community for Heiress. Conceptualized by Lion Forge Animation, Heiress is a universal story centered around young Princess Reign, who is determined to...

www.animationmagazine.net
